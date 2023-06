Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 fever is all over, and the fans are super elated after hearing this name to be participating in the show. He is Puneet Superstar, a self-proclaimed star who has a huge fan following and has been trending on Twitter since the morning after his name was revealed to be in the show. Puneet Superstar's real name is Abhishek Mallan, and he is known for his viral videos on social media. Fans are crazy for him, and the excitement around his entry in Bigg Boss OTT season 2 is at its peak, and his fans are already declaring him the winner. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2: Take a tour of the beautiful house where the contestants will stay and it will leave you excited to watch Salman Khan show

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Puneet Superstar confirms his presence on the show; fans hail him as the winner of the show. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2: Puneet Superstar and YouTuber Fukra Insaan generate excitement in fans [Read Tweets]

Meet Puneet Superstar, a true inspiration! From humble beginnings, Puneet's generosity knows no bounds, as he selflessly donates 90% of his earnings to feed the underprivileged.he is coming to big boss house. lets support the real hero..#puneetarmy

#PuneetSuperstar #BigBossOTT" pic.twitter.com/XSZ1Qnkw0E — danta??? (@DmaElisa) June 13, 2023

Who is Puneet Superstar? Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2: Indian Matchmaking fame Sima Taparia to be a contestant on Salman Khan show?

Trending Now

Puneet Superstar is a social media influencer, and his emotional outbursts over the daily frustrations in our lives have resonated with audiences, and many treat him as a hod. It is also claimed that he donates 90 percent of his earnings to underprivileged kids and people, and that is how he gained love and fame from the people organically. Puneet Superstar is also known as Lord Puneet, and indeed, fans cannot wait for his stint in Bigg Boss OTT 2. And it will be interesting to see Salman Khan's reaction after he learns that he is called Lord Puneet and Puneet Superstar.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 will start on June 17, and a few contestants like , Manisha Rani, Fukra Varun, Jaya Shankar, and Falak Naaz are confirmed to be a part of the show.