Bigg Boss OTT 2 has Aaliya Siddiqui as a contestant. She said that she plans to kickstart her career with Salman Khan's show. It seems the kids Shora and Yanni are quite supportive of her decision to enter the show. Aaliya Siddiqui spoke about how Nawazuddin Siddiqui and she drifted apart over the years. She said that their minor issues blew up and they had to end their relationship. Aaliya Siddiqui said that the kids are now with Nawazuddin Siddiqui. It seems they have their vacations, and he has taken them to France. She said that he has been supportive of her decision to enter the show. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2: Salman Khan gives a pep talk to Falaq Naaz after she shares the ordeal of Sheezan M Khan's arrest

Salman Khan also said that Nawaz had helped her in the movie. Aaliya Siddiqui said that he has become supportive after their whole personal life was dragged in the media. She said that she was always ambitious, and wanted to build her own career. She said she feels the time is perfect now. Aaliya Siddiqui was also asked about her new boyfriend. She said that she has had feelings for someone after many years so she felt like sharing it with people. Aaliya Siddiqui said women are judged immensely when they decide to move on. Even Pooja Bhatt agreed on the same. Also Read - Salman Khan reveals the real reason why most people think he is a 'sadu' who is 'always in an angry mood' [Watch]

Salman Khan also spoke to Shora and Yanni. The young man looked happy to interact with the superstar. Pooja Bhatt told Aaliya that they were blessed with two beautiful kids. She said that she also comes from a broken home but her parents never acted as separate individuals when it came to the kids. She said that splitting means a physical distance but that does not mean that connections end. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2: Sunny Leone to make an entry in Salman Khan show; will this resurrect her career?

Trending Now

Nawazuddin Siddiqui has a number of movies lined up. He is also making his Telugu debut. Aaliya Siddiqui had said that he had thrown them out of the house. A video where their daughter Shora was crying on the streets went viral. It looks like the have come to a common agreement about the kids.