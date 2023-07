Tonight's episode of Bigg Boss OTT 2 Weekend Ka Vaar is on fire. Salman Khan has slammed the right contestants for their wrong behaviours inside the house. Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra Insaan himself took to the Katghara tonight and explained his stance over Pooja Bhatt when Salman Khan had been putting housemates to the test of their diplomacy and double standards. When Salman tried to explain to Manisha Rani her opinion of Pooja, Abhishek took a set forward as he had something to add to it. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2 PROMO: Salman Khan calls out Falaq Naaz-Pooja Bhatt’s double standards towards Abhishek Malhan; netizens praise the host

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Abhishek Malhan becomes the talk of the town

In tonight's episode of Bigg Boss OTT 2, we saw Salman Khan taking the class of housemates. He slammed Falaq Naaz and Manisha Rani for their comments on Abhishek Malhan and Pooja Bhatt. Salman also slammed Avinash Sachdev for complaining about his friends Pooja and Jiya Shankar. And Salman was also seen slamming Bebika Dhurve for her mouth. Salman Khan was seen agreeing with Abhishek be it when he talks about his opinion of Pooja or be it for his opinion of Bebika. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2 Promo: Abhishek Malhan, Jiya Shankar, Akanksha Puri decide on elimination; Cyrus Broacha and others pay heavy price [WATCH VIDEO]

Later after Salman left, Bebika and Abhishek tried to clear things between them. Bebika continued to maintain that she is right but Abhishek calmly put her in her place. Abhishek told Bebika that it is only in her eyes that she is honest and nobody else. Bebika still tried to argue about it, but Abhishek still put her in her place. and Netizens are in awe of the way he handled Bebika this time. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2 star Jad Hadid showing his a*s to Swami Om throwing pee on contestants; times when lines were crossed in Salman Khan show

Last week, after getting a class from Salman Khan, Abhishek seemed a little demotivated. He seemed a little subdued but when the tasks took place, he won over everyone. And then he got an opportunity to become the captain. And while everyone was against him, Abhishek stood strong. And today, Salman Khan praised him for the same. After tonight's episode, fans saw a different side of Abhishek and are loving it.

Talking about Bigg Boss OTT 2, Abdu Rozik entered the house as a guest contestant. Tonight saw the elimination of Akanksha Puri. Aaliya Siddiqui, Puneet Superstar and Palak Purswani were evicted in the last two weeks. As per the latest updates, Jad, Manisha, Jiya, Cyrus, Bebika, Falaq and Avinash are nominated for the eliminations. Abdu is soon going to leave the house.