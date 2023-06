Bigg Boss OTT 2 has begun and the contestants are already ruling the headlines. It has only been three days since the premiere and social media is already abuzz with discussing everything about Bigg Boss OTT 2. From the shocking elimination of Puneet Superstar to fights - Bigg Boss OTT 2 has entertainment written all over it. Nominations are the big part of the show and the first session took place in Bigg Boss OTT 2. Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra Insaan targeted TV actor and said some nasty things too. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2: Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra Insaan reveals his favourite Bigg Boss contestant ever [Exclusive]

Bigg Boss OTT 2 first nominations take place

While nominating, Fukra Insaan called Avinash, 'Mand budhi Ka janwar'. He went on to say that Avinash feels that by raising his voice, everyone will listen to him. He also spoke about the 'free wifi' comment on Jad Hadid. He accused Avinash of manipulating Jad Hadid without even knowing what the conversation was. He even called Abhishek 'gyaani baba'. Abhishek said that he has tried to talk to everyone in the house and maintain a bond.

Check out what Fukra Insaan has to say about Avinash Sachdev.

On the other hand Jad Hadid nominated Manisha Rani and Bebika Dhurve. It was quite surprising because the two ladies tried their best to sort things out with him and make him feel comfortable when he was feeling low.

Check out Jad Hadid's video below:

It remains to be seen who get eliminated this week. It is all in audiences' hands. When and Palak Purswani entered the house, audience decided that Palak should not be a part of the show. But she managed to survive by completing the task given to her by Bigg Boss. She managed to get 30,000 BB currency from other contestants and stay in the house. Let's wait and watch what happens next! For more entertainment news, stay tuned.