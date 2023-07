Bigg Boss OTT 2 is getting interesting by the day. As the show is inching closer to the finale, the contestants are doing their best to gain as much footage as possible. Last week, no elimination took place. Salman Khan was missing from Weekend Ka Vaar and Bharti Singh-Krushna Abhishek announced that nobody is eliminated from the show. This week, once again, six contestants are in the danger zone. The nominations task took place and newbies like Elvish Yadav and Aashika Bhatia are on the list. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2: Top 10 most badly behaved contestants on the show

Bigg Boss announced the nomination task in which the contestants had to choose other contestants who should get eliminated from the house. Apart from Elvish Yadav and Aashika Bhatia, others who have been nominated this week are Jad Hadid, Jiya Shankar, Falaq Naaz and Avinash Sachdev. Others like Pooja Bhatt, Abhishek Malhan, Bebika Dhurve and Manisha Rani are safe. Manisha is the Captain of the house and hence she is safe from the elimination. The other three were saved by the remaining contestants. Pooja Bhatt, Abhishek Malhan and Bebika Dhurve are among the strongest contestants in the house. Pooja is known for being the wise person of the house while Abhishek Malhan is known for being honest and a smart player. Bebika Dhurve is the loudmouth of the house who is always screaming, yelling and fighting with all.

Nominated Contestants for this week ☆ Elvish Yadav

☆ Aashika Bhatia

☆ Avinash Sachdev

☆ Falaq Naaz

☆ Jad Hadid

☆ Jiya Shankar Comments- Who will EVICT ?#BiggBossOTT2 #BiggBoss_Tak — #BiggBoss_Tak? (@BiggBoss_Tak) July 17, 2023

Since the nominations task, Elvish Yadav is trending on Twitter. Even though he is a wildcard contestant, he has managed to add the entertainment tadka to Bigg Boss OTT 2 within no time. From his bhaichara with Abhishek Malhan to his constantly poking Avinash Sachdev, he has managed to gather as much attention and footage for himself as possible. He has in fact added life to the show as it is fun to watch Abhishek Malhan and Elvish Yadav's fun banter. He nominated Avinash Sachdev by saying that he like Falaq Naaz and he find him to be the 'Kaata' between them.

Who do you think will get eliminated this week? Tweet to us at BollywoodLife.com and let us know.