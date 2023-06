Omung Kumar has been associated with Bigg Boss over the years, and this year he beautifully designed the entire Bigg Boss OTT 2, and if we reveal that everything is made out of waste and recycled materials, will you believe us? No, then hear it from the horse's mouth itself. In a candid conversation with BollywoodLife, the set designer and filmmaker Omung Kumar spoke about the entire process of making the house and how superstar host Salman Khan's reaction was after seeing the houses that he has made over the years. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2: Evicted Puneet Kumar had advised Salman Khan to keep headache meds to bear with him

Bigg Boss OTT 2 house is made of all waste things reveals Omung Kumar in an exclusive interview with BollywoodLife.

In an interview, he said, "This year, what's so special about the house?" Generally, we create a charismatic house, and this time I got a very vague brief, and that is young, and I was like, what does that mean? Later, we worked and came up with one experiment that the youngster is eco-friendly, and we made the house everything out of waste and junkyard."

Further adding about the process, Omung added that it took him 45 days to make this house with more than 100 people: "I love this entire process of making the house; I tear it like my own baby. This year we enjoyed making a house of recycled stuff, and it turned out to be the best."

Talking about Salman Khan's reaction to seeing the house, Omung said," This year he hasn't seen the house, but every time he gets mesmerised by seeing his chalet, especially this year we have revamped his chalet, and he is yet to see it, he says kya bana dia yaar, he goes wow all the time." Bigg Boss OTT 2 has begun, the contestants have made an entry in the house, and it has even managed to hook the audience to the screens. Manisha Rani, Jad Hadid, Avinash Sachdeva, Pooja Bhatt and may other contestants have even managed to become viewers favourites within two days of the show being on aired.