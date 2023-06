Bigg Boss OTT 2 has begun and it's no surprise that the fights among the housemates have also started. The show is known for controversial fights between the contestants over house duties, tasks and more. In the latest episode of Bigg Boss OTT 2 Pala Purswani reacted to her ex-boyfriend Avinash Sachdev bonding with Jiya Shankar. It has been just a few days since the second season started and contestants have already run into controversial things and making headlines.

Palak Purswani who was earlier dating is now in a Bigg Boss house arrest with him. Although they are no longer in a relationship, she has expressed shock over her ex-boyfriend’s bond with Jiya Shankar. She claimed that he never liked Jiya and is now connecting with her. Palak is surprised at how people flip over time. Talking with other housemates she reacted to Avinash’s new friendship with the Ved actress.

Sitting in a garden area Palak was having a chat with Bebika, Abhishek, and Aaliyah. Upon being insisted to tell her break-up story with Avinash she shared how they parted ways. Purswani said certain things like respect and loyalty are non-negotiable and above love. She further claimed that Avinash cheated on her not once but twice and she couldn’t stay with such a person. She also revealed that their families were involved and they were about to get married.

At the same time, Avinash and Jiya Shankar were having a discussion. Seeing them together, Palak reacted by saying he never liked Jiya when they were together. She revealed that she happened to be best friends with her for four years. Palak shared that Avinash used always tell her that he didn’t like Jiya, he didn’t like her vibes. She is now surprised to see him sitting with her and how people flip. She then asked her housemates with whom she was having the conversation if they think she is liking this. Then she said that she is glad to face her back.