Palak Purswani was the first to be eliminated from Bigg Boss OTT 2. The audience had hoped to see more drama given that her ex Avinash Sachdev is also in the show. But she had a rather early exit. Palak Purswani tells us, "Honestly, in that particular fight I did not understand where her rage was coming from. I was just talking to Jiya Shankar." Palak says she took the names of Bebika Dhurve and Manisha Rani as fake which did not go well with Pooja Bhatt. "She told me not to do a gang attack on them. She put allegations like I behaved like a superior celebrity in front of them and what not," she says. The actress says later Abhishek Malhan asked Manisha if got that vibe from Palak and the Bihari content creator said no. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2: Do you think Pooja Bhatt is favouring Bebika and unnecessarily targeting Abhishek Malhan? Vote Now

Opening up a bit more, Palak Purswani says, "She has been targeting me from day one. I was as respectful as I could be. I feel she had made up her mind about me. Avinash is her group and he had painted a picture of mine." The actress says that Pooja Bhatt simply refused to once hear her side of the story. She said, "The fight was baseless. After a point, I needed to take a stand. I respect seniority but all are equal on that platform." Palak Purswani says she tackled it with dignity and did not indulge in any "gaali galoch". Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jad Hadid says Akanksha Puri is a bad kisser after sharing a French kiss; Netizens react

Palak says she has always been grateful to those who helped her with money when she returned. She said she was happy to get her morning coffee. But the actress says she is not someone who will bow down in front of others. "I need to fight for my right," she states. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2: Did Falaq Naaz abuse Abhishek Malhan as gay; fans livid as she drags in his parents in conversation [Watch Video]

Trending Now

Many on social media have said that contestants like Pooja Bhatt who come with Bollywood connections are favoured more. And anyone who fights with such contestants get eliminated. "I do not wish to comment on this. I feel I made mistakes which is why I am out. I accept the blame. Also, it is not proper to say that makers are so biased that anyone who fights with Pooja Bhatt will be eliminated. I suffered for breaking the rules. My regret is that I could not prove myself," she says and signs off.