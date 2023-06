Bigg Boss OTT is the talk of the town, and Palak Purswani, a popular contestant, is grabbing attention with her bold and outspoken personality. Having acted in shows like Splitsvilla 7 and Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, Palak's nuanced expressions have won over audiences. She is currently inside the BB House, standing up for herself and her beliefs.

Recently, Palak got into a word spat with , who has been accused of being rude and unworthy by other members of the house. Despite being targeted by Pooja's baseless allegations, Palak stood her ground and slammed Pooja for her bad behavior. Netizens are hailing Palak as the "real tigress" for having the guts to take a stand against Pooja's entitled behavior.

Fans are rooting for Palak to emerge as a winner on the show, given her fearless attitude towards controversies and betrayals. Her popularity has only increased since she entered the Bigg Boss OTT season 2 house, and it will be exciting to see how far she goes in the competition.

Palak's recent altercation with Pooja Bhatt has brought her into the limelight, with fans praising her for taking a stand against bad behavior. Social media is abuzz with comments lauding Palak's confidence and speaking up against injustice.

This incident has proven that Palak is not afraid to speak her mind and will not back down when faced with unwarranted criticism or attacks on her character. It remains to be seen how much further she will go in the competition, but one thing is clear: Palak Purswani is definitely a force to be reckoned with in Bigg Boss OTT! Stay tuned for more updates on this exciting show.