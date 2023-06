Fans of Indian TV were hoping that the presence of Avinash Sachdev and his ex Palak Purswani on Bigg Boss OTT 2 would bring a lot of drama. But that did not happen as she was eliminated in the first week. The actress says she is distraught with this. Palak Purswani told Bollywood Life, "My start was not a great one. I was sent inside two days late due to my Whatsapp message that became public. I made that mistake and it worked against me. I was apologetic and won't repeat such a mistake. I sent it in excitement and it got circulated in many groups. I gathered myself after being called out for that error. It was challenging for me to build bonds and alliances after joining two days later. I did make bonds with Jiya Shankar and Akanksha Puri. The good thing is that I have mended my relation with Jiya Shankar." Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2: Aaliya Siddiqui calls Salman Khan 'biased' for comment on divorce; says, 'Waha ek star ne...'

Many viewers have discussed how Avinash Sachdev was always talking about Palak Purswani. He discussed her a lot with his gang of friends. Some people also trolled him for this. Palak Purswani tells us, "Avinash built this image that I am a stubborn inconsiderate person. He told everyone that I would not listen, saying Woh Kisi Ki Nahin Sunti. He had his own set of friends. I felt the gang attack on the show. Four days is not enough to prove yourself on the show. I am upset as I wanted to show my real personality and play the game. I feel my journey was incomplete." Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestants and their controversial past: Manisha Rani to Pooja Bhatt and more

Whenever former couples or exes enter, people feel that they have gone inside with a plan in their minds. She tells us, "Avinash and I did not plan content. Our relationship ended in a toxic note. The thought of planning a game with him did not enter my mind." She says she went inside with a clean slate. Palak Purswani said she did try to have a decent game-related conversation with Avinash Sachdev but he was always on defensive mode. She felt his arguments against her were illogical. She tells us, "The junta is smart. They would have seen through if we had plotted and planned. I asked Avinash why he nominated me. His outburst told me that he did not have a concrete reason. That is why we fought." Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2 Episode 11 Highlights: Falaq Naaz recalls Sheezan Khan's days in jail, Jiya Shankar calls Bebika Dhurve a**hole and more

Jiya Shankar and her friendship due to some reason. It seems they were close for six long years. Palak Purswani tells us, "We had a stupid misunderstanding. She had blocked me on social media. We had a chat inside. I would say that we have got back due to BB OTT 2. We started talking organically and we managed to bond." Palak says that Jiya did bond with Avinash Sachdev but later distanced herself seeing his true personality.

Outside, Palak's friend Simran Budharup wrote on her Insta stories that Avinash Sachdev cheated on her. Palak Purswani tells us, "Honestly, I spoke to Simran Budharup. It seems she saw an episode where Avinash told Jiya that he was out of love first in his relationship with Palak Purswani. After that, he moved onto other women. All our friends know the true. Simran stood by me like a friend. No one told me what Avinash said about being out of love on the show. If I had heard it when I was inside, I would be fuming."

The actress says that they had their Roka in January 2021. She said he told people that he was out of love in February 2021. "How is that possible. How can someone be so heartless. We had our Roka, our families were involved. We entered business together and what not," she says. The actress says that Avinash Sachdev cheated on her in February 2021. It seems she did not talk to him for a couple of months. Palak Purswani said he would come begging asking to be taken back in their relationship. She apparently did not tell her family and friends about this. "I was in love so I forgave him. We got back in March 2021," she says. Palak Purswani said she was in Goa with her friends in October 2021 when she learnt that he had again cheated on her. Even Jiya Shankar knew about it. She tells us, " Woh Avinash Sachdev nahi,,,Jhuthe bhi hai. I did not get time to get back to him. I was stunned to hear about his lies on the show. I am raging that my journey has been so short and incomplete. "