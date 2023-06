Bigg Boss OTT 2 has begun and it is already garnering a lot of attention. Many known faces like Pooja Bhatt, Cyrus Bharucha, Akanksha Puri and others have entered the house as contestants. The best twist is exes Avinash Sachdev and Palak Puswarni too are a part of the game. The two stars cannot see each other eye-to-eye and are often seen arguing inside the house. Recently, Jiya Shankar and Avinash Sachdev had a discussion over the breakup. Jiya said that Palak first said that Avinash has fallen out of love and then the second story was that he cheated on her. Avinash Sachdev denied cheating. Now, Palak's friend Simran Bhudarup has come out in support of her. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2: Is Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra Insaan ready to find love inside the house? [Exclusive]

Simran took to her Insta stories and shared a clip from the discussion. She wrote that outrightly cheated on Palak Puswarni and that he is a liar. She called him a Jhootha No 1. Her message read, "What a liar! Avinash didn't fall out of love, he outrightly cheated my friend Palak Purswani when they were engaged. He shamelessly broke her heart and trust. Your Hero No 1 is nothing, but a #JhootaNo1."

Check out Simran's post below:

Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2: Pooja Bhatt spills beans on not having kids with Manish Makhija; how Mahesh Bhatt's one text pushed her from alcoholism to sobriety

In yesterday's episode, Palak Puswarni was seen discussing her love story with Aaliya and . She said that they met through a common friend almost five years ago and Avinash was everything she wanted to settle for. She said that he was the calm to her storm. But she was the one who broke up with him and somethings were non negotiable for her. She even blushed while talking about him. She is now looking for a closure that she hasn't got it yet. She feels that she might fight closure in Bigg Boss OTT 2 house.

Well, Palak Puswarni is in the house because of Avinash Sachdev. He is the one who gave her BB currency to survive in the house. He helped her and then immediately they were also seen fighting. Their nok-jhok keeps entertaining the fans. Is there still some spark alive between the two? For more entertainment news, stay tuned to BollywoodLife.