Bigg Boss OTT 2 has already caught everyone's attention. The show hosted by Salman Khan has left fans completely hooked. Some of the very popular names are a part of the show. Pooja Bhatt, Abhishek Malhan, Falaq Naaz, Avinash Sachdev, Manisha Rani, and many more are the contestants. With each day, the game is getting interesting as contestants are trying their best to survive in the house. Planning, plotting, groupism and more - Bigg Boss OTT 2 has it all. In the past ten days, some of the contestants have come across to be really strong but who is the real mastermind?

So far, two contestants have come across to be the strongest - Abhishek Malhan and Pooja Bhatt. Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra Insaan enjoys a massive fan following and is loved by all. Many are terming him to be the mastermind of the house as he is giving his hundred percent to the game. He is sharing his opinions and is upfront. He has had his share of fights too. On the other hand, Pooja Bhatt is highly respected by all. Not just the contestants of the show, there are many who are liking her fair and honest side. She is also termed to be the group leader. She has bonded well with Falaq Naaz, Avinash Sachdev, Cyrus Broacha and others. She also even took a stand for Bebika Dhurve. They make for a team and are always together. Pooja Bhatt has definitely established herself to be one of the strongest contestants in the house.

So who among these two deserve the tag of the mastermind of Bigg Boss OTT 2 house? VOTE NOW.

Meanwhile, three contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 2 are already eliminated. Puneet Superstar, Palak Purswani and Aaliya Siddiqui are already out of the show. Nawazuddin Siddiqui's estranged wife Aaliya was the latest one to get evicted from the show. She had massive fights with Pooja Bhatt when inside the house. Pooja Bhatt accused her of using the victim card by talking about her marital issues. She was even picked up for forgetting to dispose the sanitary pad. For more entertainment news, stay tuned.