Bigg Boss OTT 2 has got fans excited. The OTT version of the show is like a teaser before the mega Bigg Boss 17 version drops in! The cheery on the cake is that Salman Khan is hosting the season. The show premiered on June 17 and in the past 12 days, there has been enough buzz around Bigg Boss OTT 2. Among all the contestants, Pooja Bhatt and Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra Insaan have managed to shine the brightest. They are being termed as the strong players of Bigg Boss OTT 2 for various reasons.

Who is the real mastermind of the house?

BollywoodLife conducted a poll asking Bigg Boss OTT 2 fans whom do they consider to be the real mastermind in the house between Abhishek Malhan and Pooja Bhatt. Both the players have comfortably made groups in the house. Pooja's group consists of Bebika Dhurve, Cyrus Broacha, Falaq Naaz, and Avinash Sachdev. Abhishek Malhan bonds with Manisha Rani, Jiya Shankar, Akanksha Puri and Jad Hadid. Pooja Bhatt and Abhishek Malhan enjoy a great fan following too. But the results of the poll will leave you shocked. Abhishek Malhan has turned out to be the clear winner here. He won the poll with a staggering 74 percent votes. Pooja Bhatt received only 26 percent of the votes. Fans do not feel that Pooja Bhatt is the real mastermind of the house but Abhishek Malhan is! Well, gauging by social media trends Abhishek Malhan definitely seems to be much popular than any other contestant in Bigg Boss OTT 2 house.

Well, let's see if the game of Salman Khan's show changes in the upcoming week. Currently, Abhishek Malhan, Jiya Shankar and Akanksha Puri are nominated for eliminations. It is a punishment that they have been given by Bigg Boss for breaking the rules. The trio was caught discussing about the nominations that is against the rules. Abhishek Malhan and Jiya Shankar accepted their mistake while Akanksha Puri put the blame on Fukra Insaan. Currently, Abhishek Malhan appears closest to Manisha Rani as they often discuss about other contestants. Manisha Rani and Bebika Dhurve used to be best friends in the house but now their bond has gone kaput. For entertainment news, stay tuned.