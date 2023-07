Bigg Boss OTT 2 has got everyone's attention. Even though it is on OTT, fans are quite interested in what's exactly happening inside the controversial house. As much as fights and drama are a part of Bigg Boss OTT, romance too finds its space. In the past, many couples have emerged from the Bigg Boss house. From Gauahar Khan-Kushal Tandon to Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra - love has always dominated Bigg Boss house. In the latest season of Bigg Boss OTT, love seems to have taken a backseat though. But what's cooking between Jiya Shankar and Abhishek Malhan? Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2: Falaq Naaz reacts to her participation in Bigg Boss 17 [Exclusive]

Jiya Shankar and Abhishek Malhan are together known as Abhiya. Even inside the house, Bebika Dhurve has often said that Jiya Shankar and Abhishek Malhan should be a couple. There have been instances when housemates have felt that Jiya has been possessive about Abhishek Malhan. One of the instances is when Abhishek Malhan praised Aahika Bhatia's perfume. Jiya Shankar and Falaq Naaz were also present. After Aashika left, Jiya Shankar said that she doesn't find Aashika the right fit for Abhishek Malhan. She said that someone smart and intelligent would work better for Fukra Insaan. Then Falaq Naaz even teased her for being jealous. In yesterday's episode, we saw Jiya Shankar feeding an apple to Abhishek Malhan with her own hands and Bebika once again teased them for their chemistry. There are a lot of fans who also want to see them together. But is Jiya Shankar really interested in Abhishek Malhan? Or is this connection only for the game? Well, with the looks of it, it seems that Jiya Shankar really considers Abhishek Malhan to be a very good friend and we won't be surprised if the sparks go flying.

Take the Bigg Boss OTT 2 poll below and let us know:

Talking about love in Bigg Boss OTT 2, fans could see sparks flying between Avinash Sachdev and Falaq Naaz. The handsome hunk accepted that he likes her very much. However, he got friend-zoned as Falaq Naaz said that her priorities in life are different right now and she is not looking in that direction. But as fans thought, the story would move forward, Falaq Naaz got eliminated from the show. Initially, Jad Hadid and Akanksha Puri had a connection but after their steamy lip lock, it simply ended! For more entertainment news, stay tuned to BollywoodLife.