Who hasn't heard of Bigg Boss OTT 2? The contestants of the show are trending on social media almost every day. Abhishek Malhan, Elvish Yadav, Pooja Bhatt, Bebika Dhurve, Manisha Rani and all the other contestants are doing their best to gain as much footage as possible. Well, since romance and link-ups are also a part of the show, Bigg Boss OTT 2 is not deprived of it. Currently, the housemates are linking Jiya Shankar with Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra Insaan. There's a lot of discussion around Jiya Shankar liking Abhishek Malhan. Does she? Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2 Ep 41 Highlights: Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra Insaan age-shames Avinash Sachdev again; words 'nalla', 'balak buddhi' dominate the house

We conducted a poll on social media asking netizens whether Jiya Shankar is really interested in Abhishek Malhan. Or is she pretending to like Fukra Insaan just for the game? Of late, it is appearing that Jiya Shankar gets jealous when any other girl gets close to Abhishek Malhan. Well, the results are out and are shocking. Just like Jiya Shankar, the audience also seems confused. As we write this story, almost 51 per cent of votes went for the option, 'Yes, she likes him'. The pending 49 per cent of votes went for the option, 'No, it's only for the game'. Well, the different between both options is not much. It seems the audience is also not very sure as to whether Jiya really likes Abhishek or it is simply for the game. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2: Alia Bhatt picks THESE two contestants to be Rocky Aur Rani [WATCH VIDEO]

Check out the poll result below:

Even in the yesterday's episode of Bigg Boss OTT 2, Jiya Shankar accidentally used Abhishek Malhan's towel. Though he was not very happy with it, the contestants teased them over the same. Even Pooja Bhatt teased Abhishek Malhan and Jiya Shankar and said that now they should get into the habit of sharing. Jiya started blushing!

Here's one of the clips of Jiya Shankar and Abhishek Malhan from the house.

Do you want Jiya Shankar and Abhishek Malhan being a couple in the house? Apart from their friendship and chemistry, Avinash Sachdev and Falaq Naaz's relationship also gained attention, however, the actress got eliminated from the show.