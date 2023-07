Bigg Boss OTT is inching towards the grand finale. We will soon get the winner of the show. The show has been the talk of the town on social media. Everyday some or the other contestants trend on social media. People even have debates on social media about who was right and who was wrong. As we reach the end of the show, we are seeing many equations changing. Pooja Bhatt has been close to Bebika Dhurve since the start. She always supported Bebika when everyone was against her. She also patiently handled Bebika’s anger and made her understand when she was wrong. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2: Pooja Bhatt criticises Aashika Bhatia-Abhishek Malhan for being unhygienic; says, 'There are 50 flies where you guys sit'

Bebika also supported Pooja throughout and respected her. Pooja even said that he friendship with Bebika will never break. However, in the latest episode, we saw their friendship going kaput. Yes, the close friends got into a fight in the latest episode. It was the ticket to finale task yesterday. Bebika got into an argument with Manisha and Pooja asked Bebika to stop.

Bebika then told Pooja that she felt targeted by her. Pooja then made her understand that she always stops Bebika when she is going wrong as she likes her as a person. Bebika in return, said that others should also be criticized like her.

Pooja said, “When I like someone, I give them the privilege to bite my head if they want to. I’ve given that thing to Bebika because I like her as a person. I don’t tell others anything because I don’t have any expectations from them. However, Bebika will continue to feel that I target her only.”

Bebika further added that Pooja always targets her. She said, “This is not right Pooja ma’am. I’ve noticed that you always target me. I feel bad about it and I think you should also tell others about their mistakes.” Avinash Sachdev and Jiya Shankar tried to sort things between them but Bebika was not ready to listen. She slept in the garden area for the whole night. Pooja Bhatt also criticized Abhishek Malhan and Manisha Rani for their rude ways.