Bigg Boss OTT 2 is getting good reviews from the audience. Social media is now all about Bigg Boss OTT 2. The contestants of the house keep trending for whatever they do in the show. Currently, Pooja Bhatt is the captain of the house, and we are all seeing a disciplined house right now. Until now, the housemates have been under Pooja's strict behaviour. We have seen that nobody in the Bigg Boss house goes against Pooja. Her captaincy is currently going smoothly. In yesterday's episode, we saw Pooja schooling Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra Insaan and Aashika Bhatia for being unhygienic.

She asked Abhishek and Aashika to keep their surroundings clean and that their areas are always dirty. Aashika told Pooja that she is trying to do everything. Pooja then criticized her saying that being so young they do not have the energy to do it.

Pooja asked Aashika to keep her clothes properly which were lying around in the garden area. Aashika tells her that she will do it. Pooja went on complaining that she has always told Abhishek, Manisha to keep everything clean but they never listen to her.

Pooja then gave them a lecture on being hygienic. She said, “I’ve realised one thing after being in this house and that is that there’s no relationship between being young and having good energy. I’m at my retirement age yet I’m always active. Whereas, you .guys are so young but always dull.”

She also said that Manisha is also unhygienic and there are 50 flies around the place where they sit. She told Abhishek and Aashika, “There are fifty flies where you guys usually sit and that place smells so bad but none of you care to clean it.”

Post that Aashika was seen complaining to Abhishek that Pooja always targets them and that she is feeling humiliated. Abhishek asks her to calm down. In yesterday’s episode of Bigg Boss OTT 2, we also saw nominations happenings. Manisha Rani and Aashika Bhatia got nominated.