Bigg Boss OTT 2 is getting all the attention. The show has been the talk of the town ever since it began. The finale of the show will happen in three weeks and the competition has now become tough. Currently, Abhishek Malhan, Avinash Sachdev, Manisha Rani, Pooja Bhatt, Jiya Shankar, Bebika Dhurve, Elvish Yadav, Aashika Bhatia, Jad Hadid are in the house.

Falaq Naaz was recently eliminated from the show. Now, as per reports in Spotboye, Pooja Bhatt has decided to leave Bigg Boss OTT 2 midway. Yes, it is being said that Pooja has left the show on medical grounds. Pooja Bhatt was one of the strongest contestants on the show. She is also the highest paid celebrity on the show. Many felt that she would win the show. We have all seen how Pooja was someone everyone respected and even supported her.

There is no one in the house who is against Pooja. She was the captain of the house for the last week. Well, it will be interesting to see if she enters the house again or not.Earlier, Cyrus Broacha also left the show due to some family emergency. Cyrus was quite close to Pooja Bhatt in the show. Until now, Falaq Naaz, Cyrus Broacha, Akanksha Puri, Palak Purswani, Aaliya Siddiqui have been eliminated.

Puneet Superstar was evicted in the two days of his entry due to his behaviour. We have all seen such sudden evictions from the show earlier as well. In Bigg Boss 16, we saw Sajid Khan’s sudden departure from the show.

Talking about the latest episode of Bigg Boss OTT 2, we saw Manisha Rani and Bebika Dhurve getting into an ugly fight. Bigg Boss had announced an angel vs devil task. Manisha was from the angel team while Bebika was from team devil. The two got into an ugly argument and Manisha accused Bebika of physically hurting her.