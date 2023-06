Bigg Boss OTT 2 Weekend Ka Vaar on Sunday saw Rakulpreet Singh promoting her movie I Love You. Apart from that, Palak Purswani got eliminated from the house. Jiya Shankar turned very emotional at that since she had recently reconciled with Palak in the house. Akanksha Puri also cried when Palak left. In the episode, we also saw an interesting task taking place in which Abhishek Malhan aka Fukran Insaan got a red heart from an unlikely person inside the house, Pooja Bhatt. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2: Did Jad Hadid make Akanksha Puri uncomfortable? THIS viral Live Feed video leaves netizens in shock [Watch]

Abhishek Malhan and Pooja Bhatt patch things up

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss OTT 2, we saw Salman Khan conducting a task in which he made contestants put foam on a contestant they felt would have been cancelled by the fans for some reason. Pooja Bhatt had put the foam on Abhishek Malhan's face saying that though Bebika Dhurve was wrong in using the Thappad word in her sentence, the language he used and the way he was triggered was crass. Pooja explains that only because he can change this behaviour hence she is applying the fame. He says that he can be the bigger person. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2 Weekend Ka Vaar: Netizens aren't surprised as Salman Khan bashes Abhishek Malhan and Akanksha Puri [Check Reactions]

Abhishek later thanks Pooja for making him understand. They patch things up over the same. After a while, when Rakulpreet Singh entered the house, she made contestants give a red heart and a black heart each to a contestant. Pooja Bhatt gave it to Abhishek as the beginning of their new friendship. Well, the whole week, Pooja did not really interact with Abhishek much and they had a showdown on the first day when Abhishek stood up against Pooja saying that just by raising their voice, their statement is not proved right. Abhishek kindly responded to Pooja's olive branch extension. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2 Day 6: Bebika Dhurve predicts why Salman Khan never married; Palak Purswani-Jiya Shankar patch up – TOP highlights

Netizens react to Pooja Bhatt patching things up with Abhishek Malhan

Well, netizens are quite in shock and they find Pooja Bhatt's behaviour quite suspicious. There are a few tweets that suspect that the makers have informed Pooja Bhatt to become friends with Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra Insaan inside the house. Some have said that it is just because of his huge fan following. Even The Khabri thinks so. Check out the tweets here:

#AbhishekMalhan should run away from those places where #PoojaBhatt start parvachan urf bhashan???? #BBOTT2 #BiggBossOTT2 aai is aunty ko Abhi sae door rkhoooo — Tanuu.dz ? (@TanuKhushi23) June 25, 2023

I think #PoojaBhatt ko #BiggBoss makers ne bol diya ki #AbhishekMalhan k saath pangga mat le.. dosti kar le… wohi kiya?? Aap log bhi samaj gaye hoga…??#BiggBossOTT2 #BBOTT2 #JioCinema — Mr. Faisu (@FaisalBinKabir2) June 25, 2023

Lagta hai makers ne #PoojaBhatt ko #AbhishekMalhan aka #FukraInsaan ke sath rhne ko kha hai agar show me aage Tak Jana hai to, because he has the highest fan following.

Bcz emotions and love for #Fukra is suspicious.#AbhishekMalhan #Fukralnsaan #FukraArmy #BBOTT2#JioCinema — Shivam Singh ?? (@kr2002shivam) June 25, 2023

#AbhishekMalhan called #PoojaBhatt Drama queen & #SalmanKhan got triggered & took a class of him, like wtf! " Drama Queen bolke crime krdiya kya "?#BiggBossOTT2 — Gaming Insaan (@GamingInsaan69) June 25, 2023

What a beautiful advice by #PoojaBhatt to #AbhishekMalhan in foam task. Kuch to acha kiya pooja ji ne ?

Ab #Fukralnsaan acha khelny lag jay fans have lot of expectations but he hadn't done anything as such yet #BiggBossOTT2 — Rameez Raheem (@meez_rameez) June 25, 2023

Everyone being chamcha of #poojabhatt and pooja bhatt being chamcha of #AbhishekMalhan ? idk why this happened !! — Aakansha Sharma (@AakanshaSharma0) June 25, 2023

I think makers have somehow informed #PoojaBhatt to stay with #AbhishekMalhan aka #FukraInsaan if she wants to go ahead in the show, because he has the highest fan following. Her sudden change of emotions and love for #Fukra is suspicious. — राजस्थानी छोरा?❤ (@rajasthanimani) June 25, 2023

What a hypocrite #poojabhatt, ek taraf #AbhishekMalhan bhaiya ko red heart, and dusri taraf unko zaleel kiya ja rh. This show is becoming worse day by day. I was watching bbott first time just because of abbu bhaiya but now my opinion has changed. #boycottbbott2 #boycottjiocinema pic.twitter.com/TpXODL41PN — RBs Gaming (@Shashwat_2510) June 25, 2023

I think makers have somehow informed #PoojaBhatt to stay with #AbhishekMalhan aka #FukraInsaan if she wants to go ahead in the show, because he has the highest fan following. Her sudden change of emotions and love for #Fukra is suspicious. — The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) June 25, 2023

@abhishekmalhan the most humble, well mannered, well behaved, matured guy with a clean heart!! The way he treated while taking the RED HEART ❤️ from #PoojaBhatt is the best scene in today's episode.....#BiggBossOTT2 #BiggBossOTT2onJioCinema #Fukraainsaan #AbhishekMalhan — ??????? (@devil_nahyan) June 25, 2023

#poojabhatt is smartly manipulating #AbhishekMalhan aka #Fukraainsaan by sugercoated talks and by giving RED HEART,,,

I wish Abhishek will understand it as soon as possible#BiggBossOTT2 #BiggBossOTT #abhiya — Daksh Jain (@DakshJain0224) June 25, 2023

#PoojaBhatt is very clever, as she came to know through Salman khan or #WeekendKaVaar that only person on this biggboss that can challenge is #AbhishekMalhan I.e #Fukraainsaan . And she is trying very hard to take the Abhisek under his arm. — Advocate Rohit Rexwal (@rohit_rexwal) June 25, 2023

Meanwhile, Fukra Insaan is still against Bebika Dhurve despite being told that he is not being appreciated in the new group.