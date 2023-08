Bigg Boss OTT 2 will get its winner very soon. The finale of the show is happening on August 13. The contestants are now putting their best foot forward to get closer to the trophy. Pooja Bhatt, Abhishek Malhan, Elvish Yadav, Avinash Sachdev, Manisha Rani, Bebika Dhurve, Jad Hadid and Jiya Shankar are still in the race to win the trophy. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2: Alia Bhatt has a special message for sister Pooja Bhatt after she loses ticket to finale

It was the family week on Bigg Boss OTT 2. The contestants were emotional as they met their near and dear ones. The relatives of the contestants also had a task. They had to give a star to another contestant who they feel is deserving to be the contender for the last captaincy of the house.

Pooja Bhatt and Abhishek Malhan got the most stars and they become the contenders for captaincy. Yesterday, a task happened between the two. The task was about collecting fruits in their baskets and protecting it from their opponent. The other contestants had to collect fruits and put them in the basket of their favourite contestant.

However, things got ugly, and Abhishek got a bit aggressive in the game. Avinash, Jad and Abhishek got hurt as well. Abhishek used certain words against Jad and Avinash as well that did not go well with Pooja. She congratulated Abhishek after he won but told him that he did not play well.

She was then seen commenting on the youth of today. Abhishek then asked her not to bring in the youth. She later sat with Avinash, Jad and Bebika. She got emotional and said that she has never played this way earlier. She also felt that she should have given up when Bigg Boss had asked her.

She also spoke about Abhishek’s aggression and said that she has never liked him like this. She said that she doesn’t follow winners blindly. The promo of this section was also released earlier and Abhishek’s sister Prerna Malhan took a dig at Pooja.

She reshared the video and wrote, “Mujhe wo sad music sunke kafi bura lagra hai pooja ‘mam’ ke lie Waise emotional cute lgri hain”

Abhishek was also seen saying that Pooja could digest her loss.