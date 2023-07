Bigg Boss OTT 2: Pooja Bhatt is seen talking extremely bad about Manisha Rani along with Jiya Shankar, saying that she is only limited to Bigg Boss, has no personality, and will gain nothing when she is out of the show. Pooja and Jiya are facing massive backlash for this act, and the netizens are asking Pooja to save her career first, as she is only on the show to resurrect her drowning career. Manisha has been the strongest player in the house, and she has a lot of haters inside the house, including Pooja Bhatt and Jiya Shankar. One can see how the girl is surviving in the house despite all the hurdles. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2: Salman Khan brutally bashed by Elvish Yadav fans after the latter cries bitterly; say, 'Shame on You' [Read Tweets]

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Pooja Bhatt faces strong backlash for making nasty comments against Manisha Rani as she claims that she will gain nothing after she goes out of the show.

Pooja ji & her so-called group says #ManishaRani? influenced everyone jabki influence & aag toh aap log morning se laga rahe ho. #AbhishekMalhan? ko manisha ke against karke. Jo ek pure bond hai.Hypocrisy at its peak oh my god ??#BiggBossOTT2 #ABHISHA #BiggBossOTT #BiggBoss pic.twitter.com/zApcERlY9J — sanket_snowflake (@Maitri_1012) July 31, 2023

While another video of Manisha and Abhishek Mahan's is going viral where they are exposing the BB OTT 2 makers and how they ae favouring Pooja and the fans are loving this conversation.

The smile that came in his face when he said--* manisha hazaar guna aachi hai?, and meri sangat to sahi hai tum apni dekh lo*#Abhisha ?❤️ Taking stand for his friends behind the back also!! Thats #AbhishekMalhan? for u!!#FukraInsaan #AbhishekMalhanpic.twitter.com/81DiTudObi — ?.Anu (@Rra_Anushka) July 31, 2023

Manisha Rani often gets praised by Salman Khan, and the superstar host has called her the most honest and bold contestant of all. He has many times slammed Jiya Shankar in the house, and one of the times was when she gave soap water to Elvish Yadav to drink. Right now, Manisha Rani's fans are strongly slamming Pooja for her below-the-belt comments on her.