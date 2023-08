Pooja Bhatt is facing strong criticism for pushing Manisha Rani in the ticket finale task, where she was fighting for her friend Abhishek Malhan's win, who was opposing Pooja in the task. The fans are bashing the 90s actress and calling it unfair as this is a physical fight, and they demand the makers take strike action against the 90s actress as getting physical in the show is against the BB house rule. Later, after making Abhishek win the ticket to the finale, Manisha Rani was seen complaining about how aggressive Pooja got with her in the task, and she played very roughly with them. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2: Elvish Yadav's father schools and warns Manisha Rani, 'stay away from my son'

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Pooja Bhatt aggressively pushes Manisha Rani in the ticket to the finale task but still gets defeated by Abhishek Malhan. Fans demand justice for the Bihari girl. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2: Janardhan Dhurve predicts Elvish Yadav's wedding age, reveals Avinash Sachdev's dark and troubling past

On the other hand, Pooja was extremely disappointed with the way Manisha played and made Abhishek Malhan the first finalist of Bigg Boss OTT 2, exclaiming that they okayed badly. Meanwhile, Elvish Yadav, Manisha Rani, and Jiya Shankar are celebrating this win in the Fukra Insaan. The show will be over within two weeks, and it will be interesting to see who will win the title. While there is a strong support for Abhishek and Elvish. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2: Here’s why Elvish Yadav may not win but THIS contestant may take the trophy