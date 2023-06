has surprised everyone by being a part of Bigg Boss OTT 2. The actress says this is the most adventurous thing she has ever done to challenge herself in life. Pooja Bhatt said this is the longest time that she has lived away from her father. The actress said her father kept in good health for the greater part of his life, and she never had worries. But he had a surgery lately and she was tensed. The actress said that her dad asked her what if she did not see him ever again. Pooja Bhatt said he hoped she would survive, and not became an emotional cripple. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2: Palak Purswani slams Pooja Bhatt for being rude, imposing her decisions on others

The actress also made a heart-wrenching confession on how her dad Mahesh Bhatt helped her in quitting alcohol. She said he sent her an I Love You Kid text and she replied back. It seems the filmmaker told her to love herself as he lived within her. It seems the message made Pooja Bhatt rethink her life. She stopped and did not touch alcohol henceforth. Pooja Bhatt also spoke about it before. She said that she was open about her battle with alcohol abuse as she would drink publicly.

The actress also spoke about why Manish Makhija and she did not have any children. She says she likes kids, but was unsure if she wanted children at that point in her life. Pooja Bhatt says she knew that she might not get one more chance but she is someone who just cannot lie. Pooja said that after 11 years her marriage with Manish Makhija fizzled away. She said it was pointless to pretend that everything was hunky dory. She said once people start lying, it kicks off a chain reaction.

Pooja Bhatt revealed how Mahesh Bhatt quit drinking 30 years back. It seems he was so hooked to the bottle that everyone said he could never quit. But the actress said that alcohol was fine when there was money but when you are low on finances, family tells you that there is no money to spend on liquor. She said that he just stopped one day and never had a sip again.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 is hosted by . The other contestants are Fukra Insaan, Palak Purswani, , Jiya Shankar, Jad Hadid, Manisha Rani, and .