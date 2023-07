The lip lock between Akanksha Puri and Jad Hadid has become a hot topic of discussion. It was a task given to Akanksha Puri that she has to kiss Jad Hadid for thirty seconds. All of this is to win a task. Post the kiss, Jad Hadid whispered in Avinash Sachdev's ears that Akanksha Puri is a bad kisser. That left Pooja Bhatt furious. She took a stand for Akanksha Puri and told Jad Hadid that it is not cool to make a comment like that. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2: Abhishek Malhan becomes the captain after winning the secret task; netizens slam Falaq Naaz's behaviour [Check Reactions]

Pooja Bhatt takes a stand for Akanksha Puri

A video had made it to the internet in which Jad Hadid could be heard saying that Akanksha Puri is a bad kisser to Avinash Sachdev. Both of them burst into laughter. Pooja Bhatt overhears the same and says that Jad Hadid is a b*tch if he is making a statement like that. She said that he was enjoying it very much and he justified saying that he had to give fans a show. He also said that she was shivering to which Pooja Bhatt said that obviously, Akanksha Puri would shiver upon being given such a task to kiss in front of the entire world. Pooja Bhatt said that she disapproves of his statement and that it is not at all cool to talk about anyone like that. Jad Hadid tried to justify himself by saying that it was 'boy talk' and she overheard it. Pooja hit back saying that she thought he was a man and not a boy.

Check out Pooja Bhatt's video below:

Only #PoojaBhatt took the stand Respect @PoojaB1972 ..!! The way she stood for @akanksha800 and showed jad habibi his real place ..!!#BiggBossOTT2 pic.twitter.com/Z3sWcLNldb — डेऽटीNI 2.0 ??❤︎ (@DestinyyyBoss) June 30, 2023

Now, Abdu Rozik has entered Bigg Boss OTT 2 house. It remains to be seen for how long he would stay inside the house. It also remains to be seen what would be Salman Khan's reaction on Akanksha Puri and Jad Hadid's kiss. This Weekend Ka Vaar is going to be pretty entertaining as a lot of events took place over the week that grabbed everyone's attention.