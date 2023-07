Bigg Boss OTT 2 is getting interesting by the day. A lot of drama is unfolding inside the house. As the show is only for a few weeks, the contestants jumped into the game right since day one. From Bebik Dhurve, Pooja Bhatt to Abhishek Malhan - the contestants are ruling social media and how. Within two weeks, three eliminations have already taken place. Puneet Superstar, Palak Purswani and Aaliya Siddiqui got eliminated in two weeks. Now, it is time for fourth elimination. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2 star Jad Hadid showing his a*s to Swami Om throwing pee on contestants; times when lines were crossed in Salman Khan show

Abhishek Malhan, Jiya Shankar and Akanksha Puri - Who will get eliminated?

This week, Abhishek Malhan, Jiya Shankar and Akanksha Puri are nominated for elimination. The three contestants got nominated by Bigg Boss for breaking the house rule. They were caught discussing nominations and eliminations and that is against the rule. Hence, as a punishment, all three were put in the danger zone. Now, instead of the audience, these three have to decide who among them does not deserve to be in Bigg Boss OTT 2 house and get eliminated. But there is a major twist. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jad Hadid shows his as* to Bebika Dhurve; netizens lash out at the contestant [Check Reactions]

In the new promo of Bigg Boss OTT 2, Salman Khan announces that the more time Abhishek, Jiya and Akanksha take to reach to a decision, the housemates will have to pay a price. As we see the trio in the discussion, Bigg Boss punishes the house. Eggs, bathroom blocked, gym are blocked - and more of it! Cyrus Broacha seems the most affected as he request Salman Khan that he has to workout every day. Salman Khan says Abhishek, Jiya, Akanksha took more time and this is the result. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2: Pooja Bhatt takes a stand for Akanksha Puri as Jad Hadid mocks her kissing skills; the latter justifies as 'boy talk' [WATCH VIDEO]

Who do you think will get eliminated from Bigg Boss OTT 2? There is a buzz that it is Akanksha Puri who has been eliminated this week. However, there is no confirmation as yet. It's only when the Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan episode will air that fans will get to know who has been eliminated from the house this week. Until then, watch this space for entertainment news.