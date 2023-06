The madness, fights, drama has begun in Bigg Boss OTT 2 house. It has not even been a week since the show premiered and the contestants are already creating enough drama in the house for fans to get entertained. Fights started from almost day one and now the intensity has only increased. In a recent episode, we shall see Bebika Dhurve and Abhishek Malhan aka Fukran Insaan fighting thanks to a task given by Bigg Boss. The Bhagyalakshmi actress was asked to do the face reading of the contestants and expose their true colours. That's when she got in a fight with Abhishek. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2: Palak Purswani's friend calls Avinash Sachdev 'Jhootha No 1'; says he outrightly cheated on her

In the promo shared by Jio Cinema, we see Bebika first targetting Jiya Shankar. She says she is very boring, introverted kind of personality but then she asks if it is true side or not. Then she calls Abhishek Malhan. She asks him how many faces he has. He responds saying that more than a hundred. Bebika then targets him saying that currently he has two faces and she is wondering which one to slap first. This leaves Abhishek aka Fukra Insaan fuming. He goes on to yell at the top of his voice saying that Bebika will take years to reach where he is. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2: Is Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra Insaan ready to find love inside the house? [Exclusive]

Bebika Dhurve currently is in jail along with Akanksha Puri and others in Bigg Boss OTT 2 house. Abhishek and Bebika earlier appeared to be a group as Manisha Rani also shares a good rapport with Fukra Insaan. Bebika had requested Abhishek to chose her for captaincy as currently she is in the danger. Howevevr, he chose Akanksha Puri over her. This seems to have annoyed Bebika very much. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2 Day 5 highlights: Pooja Bhatt pulls down Palak Purswani-Jiya Shankar, Bigg Boss calls Akanksha Puri fake and more

What happens in Bigg Boss OTT 2 next?

Meanwhile, in Bigg Boss OTT 2 house, we shall see another task. Palak Purswani will be given a power to chose between house Ration and Akanksha Puri's freedom from jail. The housemates are divided over the same and it remains to be seen whether Palak picks ration or her friendship. Bigg Boss OTT 2 is getting pretty interesting. We are also looking forward to the first Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan.