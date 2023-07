Bigg Boss OTT 2's tonight's Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan is going to be another firecracker of an episode it seems. Last night Salman slammed Jad Hadid for kissing Akanksha Puri and then making fun of her. He also slammed Jad for showing his ass to Bebika Dhurve. He made Jad understand that this is not the culture in India and he should do all of that out in his country. And now, the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss OTT 2 Weekend Ka Vaar will see the host getting angry at the contestants yet again. This time at Pooja Bhatt and Falaq Naaz. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2 Promo: Abhishek Malhan, Jiya Shankar, Akanksha Puri decide on elimination; Cyrus Broacha and others pay heavy price [WATCH VIDEO]

Salman Khan SLAMS Pooja Bhatt and Falaq Naaz

The new Bigg Boss OTT 2 promo is going viral in the entertainment news. In it, Salman Khan tells Falaq Naaz that in her every conversation, families are dragged. Salman then gives an example of Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra Insaan getting aggressive and how they all are quick to label and blame it on his whole family and upbringing. Salman questions Falaq whether she does not see Avinash Sachdev getting aggressive. Furthermore, Salman adds that if there is vigilance in the house of Bigg Boss OTT 2, so, it should be the same for everyone, he directs towards Pooja Bhatt. Salman further adds that the whole house is running on total double standards. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2 star Jad Hadid showing his a*s to Swami Om throwing pee on contestants; times when lines were crossed in Salman Khan show

Watch the video of Salman Khan schooling Falaq Naaz and Pooja Bhatt here:

Netizens react to Salman Khan schooling Pooja Bhatt and Falaq Naaz:

For the last two weeks now, the online audience on Twitter has been slamming Pooja Bhatt and Falaq Naaz for always talking behind Abhishek Malhan or blaming him in any way. Falaq also called him gay while Pooja brought his upbringing into the picture. Abhishek was very hurt upon listening to Pooja's words and respectfully tried to clarify the same. And now, seeing Salman finally giving it back to them has calmed them down. They are super happy to see Salman taking the right stand. Check out the tweets here: Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jad Hadid shows his as* to Bebika Dhurve; netizens lash out at the contestant [Check Reactions]

5 star rating on the way❤️‍?❤️‍? — Tanz172006 (@pa81865160) July 2, 2023

BOSS CAPTAIN FUKRA INSAAN

The way falaq and pooja is trying to question on fukra bhai up bringing, shows there character and there upbringing.. we all know fukra bhai is best.. down to earth ❤️❤️#BBOTT2onJioCinema #AbhisekMalhaan #BiggBossOtt2 #JioCinema #PandaGang — Sanchit (@Sanchit11102000) July 2, 2023

Love u salluu bhai ❤❤? — Raman raj (@Ramanra37584100) July 2, 2023

Thank u sallu bhai ❤ — Palak Kumari (@PalakKu49038732) July 2, 2023

There it is!!! Thank u Salman sir — Ayesha ||Tejran ❤? (@Ayesha03021847) July 2, 2023

Iw dholak ko bajana jaruri tha aaj ? Sallu bhai? — Ꮶᴀʀᴛɪᴋ ❹❺ ? (@Its_KartikM) July 2, 2023

Ty so much Salman bhai ?@JioCinema @BeingSalmanKhan — Sid x pratik x munawar (@RohitMe12349917) July 2, 2023

Abb Kisi ka Bhai Kisi ki jaan dekhungaa — suiiiiiii (@JrLegnd) July 2, 2023

Ohh bhai akhir kar less goo — Anubhav (@Anubhav47620568) July 2, 2023

Greatest host for a reason — Abhishek aka Fukra FC? (@GautamVig_FC) July 2, 2023

Finally it’s happening?? …. But i still waiting for episode I can’t trust biggboss at all — Sur (@sur2905) July 2, 2023

Salman bhai dil le lo mera ?? — Dhruv (@superheroDhruv) July 2, 2023

Thank god, thoda sukun mila ? — Shikha Mishra (@ShikhaM22321139) July 2, 2023

Wow kya baat h ??? #AbhishekMalhan power?? — Arvind kanel (@kanel_arvind) July 2, 2023

best host ever salman sir — Rudra pratap (@Rudrapr64664721) July 2, 2023

Love you sallu bhaii

Much needed .. BOSS CAPTAIN FUKRA INSAAN — Introvert (@rakesh_adiga_fp) July 2, 2023

BOSS CAPTAIN FUKRA INSAAN

Salman please Expose Pooja gang — ruhi (@ruhi_ruh4) July 2, 2023

WOMEN CARD, AGE CARD sab tod de bhai #AbhishekMalhan #FukraInsaan. Yes bro yess ?? I am so happy right now — Gurjas (@Jattsardarji) July 2, 2023

Salman Bhai ❤️ — RG (@sigmahumein) July 2, 2023

Abhishek Malhan has been quite respectful towards the ladies inside the house, yet some of the housemates have been saying otherwise.