All eyes are on Bigg Boss OTT 2 since last night. The contestant who is Lording over the show on social media is Puneet Superstar. The panelists placed him at the bottom while the audience had kept him on the second spot. This left Puneet Superstar fuming. He kept on whining about it all night. Puneet Superstar said that he has no great benefit from Bigg Boss OTT 2 and the show will get TRPs due to him. He wasted toothpaste and hand wash in the bathroom area. Others like Jiya Shankar, Jad Hadid, Avinash Sachdev have already started calling him out. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2: Fukra Insaan and Puneet Superstar grab maximum attention on social media [Read Tweets]

The surprising part was when MC Stan said that Puneet Superstar's content is kind of cringe. No one expected that kind of comment from the Indie rapper. While MC Stan has good talent as a rapper and music producer, he was also bashed as cringe and wannabe by all rival fandoms during his stint on Bigg Boss 16. No one expected that from him given his own journey on the show. Fans of Lord Puneet Superstar are bashing MC Stan left right and centre on social media. Even Rahul Vaidya said that his comment looked like a pot was calling the kettle black. Take a look at his tweet... Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2: Nawazuddin Siddiqui taking care of kids in France, reveals estranged wife Aaliya Siddiqui

MC Stan did u call someone’s content cringe ?? ??? Kay bhau kahi Pan ??? https://t.co/O8eGmIYZUs — RAHUL VAIDYA RKV (@rahulvaidya23) June 17, 2023

Puneet Superstar has a definite fan base. It seems the housemates have evicted him from Bigg Boss OTT 2. But chances are that Salman Khan will give him an earful and bring him back on the show in some days. Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra Insaan and Manisha Rani tried to explain things to him. Fans have called out MC Stan for this unwanted comment on Puneet Superstar. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2: Salman Khan gives a pep talk to Falaq Naaz after she shares the ordeal of Sheezan M Khan's arrest

Irony hagre padre rap karne wala dusro ko cringe bol rahe hai ?‍♂️#PuneetSuperstar be rail naake pe bus faate pe aur mc stan tu mere jhaa pe — Aahil (@real_hulk_sid) June 18, 2023

Irony tried to hang itself infinite times after watching MC Stan calling #PuneetSuperstar ‘s videos are cringe ???#LordPuneet — CCOI.........?? (@AHAM342) June 18, 2023

Ye mc stan khud toh chapri hai dusro ko gayan de raha #PuneetSuperstar #BiggBossOTT2 pic.twitter.com/CFLcsLkyvo — Rahul Bansal (@RahulBansal2004) June 18, 2023

How this MC stan calling lord Puneet Superstar cringe ? pic.twitter.com/Cwt9qh5ysF — Sia⋆ (@siappaa_) June 18, 2023

Ye chappri MC Stan bkl dusro ko cringe bolrha khudke gaane sunle kbhi lodu#PuneetSuperstar https://t.co/hUU700a3bS — Commander Eren ?? (@caped_bruce) June 18, 2023

Mc stan talking about puneet superstar content.

MC Stan saying cringe content, bhai fhir bhi

Tere raps se accha hai , tere gaano ne aaj kal ke chote baccho ko Galli dena sikha Diya hai tu toh deserving bhi nhi tha pehle khud ko dekh fhir dusro ko dekh.#BBOTT2 #PuneetSuperstar — whyyamii.? (@amiiittttt) June 18, 2023

No one can beat puneet superstar salman kha main fan tha aapka par behaviour aapka thk nhi tha aur mc stan chapri saala dikhawati puneet ko cringe bol raha muh dekh apna chapri saale

Aaj lord ne aukat dikha di bb ki sacche insan ko chedne ka yahi anjam hota hai#PuneetSuperstar pic.twitter.com/J7hNJ3oPl0 — Shahnawaz Rashid (@RashidShahnawaz) June 18, 2023

MC Stan has been trolled as Chapri by many people. Fans of Puneet Superstar feel he will improve as times passes. The video content maker is a self-made artiste a lot like the rapper. MC Stan is the winner of Bigg Boss 16.