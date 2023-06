Bigg Boss OTT 2 first evicted contestant Puneet Superstar, the viral sensation captivated audiences in an exclusive live session where he made some hard to believe statements related to the host of the show and Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. The highly anticipated session garnered an overwhelming response as more than 8 million people joined the session, flooding the comment section with demands to bring Puneet Superstar back to the reality show. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2: Evicted contestant Puneet Superstar gives it back to MC Stan for calling his content 'cringe'; calls him 'nalle' and what not [WATCH]

During the live session, he made many bold statements about the Khans of Bollywood. Speaking of his interaction with Salman Khan while entering the show, he said that Salman got nervous in front of him and stood silent on the stage. He also compared himself with Salman, saying that they both are single and he also doesn't intend to get married. He also stated that he's the only king, and when asked about the OG king of Bollywood, , he said, Shah Rukh ki umar ho chuki hai, ab king ki kursi mujhe hi sambhalni hai."

Puneet claimed that he had gained around 4–5 lakh followers after his elimination. Speaking of the other contestants, he said, "Vo sab mere aage bacche hai, mere saamne unki koi value nahi hai. Vo sab mere per chhoote hai." He said that meeting him was a big opportunity for all the contestants. He also claimed that and refused to enter the show when they were told that Puneet Superstar would be a part of it.



When asked about his eviction, he said that he was already a winner when he entered the show, and the audience rated him in the 2nd position. According to him, the game was rigged, and someone conspired to get him out of the show. He also entertained the audience in his own unique way by throwing powder, shampoo, and massage cream over himself.

During the live session, he roasted many influencers like CarryMinati, Hindustani Bhau, Thugesh, and Deepak Kalal. He claimed that CarryMinati reached out to him for a collab, but he’ll never do a collab with anyone who uses abusive language in the content. He also stated that he’ll keep doing such live sessions exclusively for his fans on the Eloelo app.