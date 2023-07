Bigg Boss OTT 2 is mainly driven by fans of two YouTubers Elvish Yadav and Abhishek Malhan. Tonight in the weekend ka vaar, Salman Khan lashed out at the housemates. He scolded Bebika Dhurve for losing control and saying bad things to Manisha Rani. She had said that Manisha Rani is always craving for male company. The two ladies had a dirty fight in the angel and devil task. Later, Manisha Rani along with Abhishek Malhan and Elvish Yadav abused Bebika Dhurve. Salman Khan took the two boys to task for the same. He asked Elvish Yadav about the derogatory words he used on Bebika Dhurve. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2: Salman Khan show to have its grand finale on THIS day

He also taunted them saying that did they feel extra confident being YouTubers with huge following. He said that no one pays to see them anywhere. Elvish Yadav accepted his mistake and broke down. The makers also brought in his mother. He cried thinking that his mom might have heard those abusive words for Bebika Dhurve. Fans of Elvish Yadav are fuming with Salman Khan. Take a look at the tweets...

Bhai rehne de...Tera Salman kya hai, sabko pta hai. Uske kaand koi aur karta toh ab tak faasi ho jati. Bolne wale mei goon hone chahiye. Rahi baat Elvish ki, toh uske bolne se koi mar toh nhi gaya. Ye show faltu ka bolne ke liye hi bna hai. — Chart Pattern (@upsolving) July 29, 2023

Pooja or Salman never talked about Bebika's comments on Manisha that she is a men pleaser. Which is equally a degrading language . For that push, Manisha never provoked Bebika. But Pooja is ready to make a narrative — PandaGangOP (@Just_chill_hehe) July 29, 2023

Now the creators know that his mother is very close to him & they are just using it to make him weak because They know how strong the Systumm is. This is ridiculous! — Anjali (@AnJaLi_124579) July 29, 2023

realises #SalmanKhan #ElvishYadav? #ElvishArmy ? — MR.PRYAÑSHÛ SËMWÃL????? (@PRIYANSHUSEMW14) July 29, 2023

Lawrence bisnoi rocked Salman shocked ?? ab teek hai #BiggBoss_Tak ye baath dill se bura laga tho sorry ? — Sharath Acharya (@SharathAch76841) July 29, 2023

Salman ki okat thodi na hai Rao shaab ko rulane ki wo to unki mata ji ne rula diya https://t.co/eFQpFmAr7h — Sanju tamta (@sanjutamta48) July 29, 2023

literally big boss is worst show that I ever seen really ye show bahut bakwas hai full time waste bus yaha logo ko bulake unki bezati ki jaati hai salman khan ke upar 24 hr camera lagwaya jaaye phir unka sara gyaan nikal jayega — Md Yousuf (@MdYousu66449377) July 29, 2023

Salman just not only degraded elvish and fukra but the whole YouTube community today #ElvishYadav? #ElvishArmy — unkownn_bugg (@suhana_ss27) July 29, 2023

This is how crook and Simp like Salman Khan manipulate people and take advantage of inocent men like #ElvishYadav? and defame and show negative picture or men just give advantage to feminist like Pooja Butt #ElvishYadav#ElvishArmy#ShameOnSalmanKhan #BiggBossOTT2 https://t.co/8taP5RBoyO — Anand Bhandari (@AnandBhandariJi) July 29, 2023

We can see that fans of Elvish Yadav are fuming. Manisha Rani was also called out by Salman Khan. Many feel that she is responsible for the deteriorating game of Abhishek and Elvish on the show.