The grand premiere of Bigg Boss OTT 2 has started. Falaq Naaz is the first contestant to come on the show. introduced her on the stage where she revealed that she started her journey in the world of showbiz because of late choreographer Saroj Khan. It seems Falaq Naaz was a dancer. She said that she has worked in many shows but this is a new experience. Falaq Naaz said that she is a very calm person but when it comes to her family she cannot stand injustice. Salman Khan said that she has stood like a rock for her family when she whole Sheezan M Khan incident happened. Also Read - Salman Khan reveals the real reason why most people think he is a 'sadu' who is 'always in an angry mood' [Watch]

Falaq Naaz said that the incident taught her a lot. She said she now knows who are her true friends. The actress said that she has nothing against the family of Tunisha Sharma for what they have said or done. Falaq Naaz said that God knows the truth, and it will be revealed soon. She said the family deeply mourns the demise of the actress. Falaq Naaz said that she cries when she thinks that Tunisha is no more. Falaq also said that everything happened so far that one could not process the grief and pain like someone would do in normal circumstances. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2: Sunny Leone to make an entry in Salman Khan show; will this resurrect her career?

Salman Khan told her to put her past behind her. Falaq Naaz said that she is a good cook and might end up cooking for everyone. Even Dibang agreed that she is a great chef. Falaq Naaz said that she would chose cleaning up the house but might end up in the kitchen. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2: Meet Puneet Superstar who is already declared 'Public Winner'; here’s why people are crazy for him

Trending Now

Falaq Naaz said that she is a private person but has opened up of late. She said that she has found strength in herself after the whole ordeal. Salman Khan told her to move ahead in life. Sheezan M Khan is now in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 as a contestant. He is doing quite well.