Bigg Boss OTT 2 Weekend Ka Vaar episode with Salman Khan always grabs a lot of attention. The host and dost of the show properly schools the contestants over whatever transpired inside the house. Today, it was Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra Insaan's turn. He was on the hot seat as Salman Khan schooled him over his comments on leading the show and about his massive fan following. Salman Khan said that whatever Abhishek Malhan said did not come across well. Now, Fukra Insaan is trending on Twitter for the same reason.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 viewers are supporting Salman Khan and saying that Abhishek Malhan indeed the schooling session. During the episode, Abhishek Malhan also revealed Fukra Insaan's comment about Elvish Yadav. Though they are very good friends, Abhishek Malhan told his mother that he does not see a wildcard contestant as the winner of the show. Elvish Yadav is a wildcard contestant and he did not know that Abhishek Malhan made a comment like that. Post the episode, Elvish Yadav and Abhishek Malhan spoke about the same. The former said that he felt bad about the comment but he would still stand by him and consider him to be his brother.

Check out tweets made by Elvish Yadav's fans below:

However, Elvish Yadav's fans are upset with Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra Insaan and are calling him 'Dogla'.

#ElvishYadav #ElvishYadav is a really good human being.. the way he explained things to Abhishek was looking so nice...

Elvish you are Definition of True Friend #FukraaInsaan #ElvishIsTheBoss #BiggBosOTT2 pic.twitter.com/SiGnYR9gKX — Vikas Kumar (@_iamvikas_) August 5, 2023

There are Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra Insaan's fans who are even tweeting in his support and saying that he is the one who has actual run the show. After the who episode, it was Manisha Rani who stood by Abhishek Malhan inside the house.