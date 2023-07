Bigg Boss OTT 2 is getting all the attention. The show has been in the news since it began. The second season of Bigg Boss OTT has been loved and trending on social media every day. This year, Abhishek Malhan, Avinash Sachdev, Manisha Rani, Pooja Bhatt, Jiya Shankar, Bebika Dhurve, Elvish Yadav, Aashika Bhatia, Cyrus Broacha, Jad Hadid, Palak Purswani, Aaliyah Siddiqui, Akanksha Puri, Falaq Naaz, Puneet Superstar are the participants. The contestants have made this show an interesting one. The show was supposed to be a six week competition. However, a few weeks ago, Salman Khan announced that the show has got two weeks of extension. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2 Poll: Is Jiya Shankar really interested in Abhishek Malhan or is it simply for the game? Results are shocking

Bigg Boss OTT 2 gets an extension again!

Now, the show is supposed to end in three weeks, but it seems it has got another extension. An unofficial Twitter handle of Bigg Boss revealed that the show has got another extension. The tweet read, "Breaking ! #BiggBossOTT2 extend 2 more weeks because this OTT season Becomes All time blockbuster & the reason is good Casting ! Credit goes to these three people #AbhishekMalhan #ManishaRani & #ElvishYadav ! Now Creative team Will bring new Twists #Elvisha #AbhiSha."

Breaking !#BiggBossOTT2 extend 2 more weeks because this OTT season Becomes All time blockbuster & the reason is good Casting ! Credit goes to these three people #AbhishekMalhan #ManishaRani & #ElvishYadav ! Now Creative team Will bring new Twists #Elvisha #AbhiSha@thekhbri_ — The Khabri (@thekhbri_) July 27, 2023

Ticket to Finale task

Talking about the latest episode of the show, we recently saw the Ticket to Finale task happening inside the house. The house was first divided in three teams and they had to perform a task. The audience were supposed to make the decision of who would win.

Elvish Yadav, Bebika Dhurve and Jiya Shankar’s team won the task and became the contenders for Ticket to Finale. Post that there was a toy shop task between Elvish, Bebika and Jiya. However, Jiya and Elvish tied up in the game. Hence, Bigg Boss asked the other housemates to decide whether the Ticket to Finale should be given to one of them or nobody should get it.

The housemates decided that nobody should get the Ticket to Finale.