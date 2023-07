Bigg Boss OTT 2 has been a huge success. The Salman Khan show became a hit due to the presence of interesting contestants. We had people like Fukra Insaan aka Abhishek Malhan, Manisha Rani, Jiya Shankar and Elvish Yadav on the show. Falaq Naaz was the last contestant to be eliminated. Actress Bebika Dhurve has been the vamp of the season. One amongst Manisha Rani, Abhishek Malhan or Jiya Shankar might come out as the winner of the show. The show was initially going to be one for six weeks. But it got extension of a couple of weeks. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2: Alia Bhatt hails Pooja Bhatt ‘queen’ of Bhatt family, calls Elvish Yadav, Manisha Rani the perfect ‘Rocky and Rani’

It has been reported in Tellychakkar that the finale will happen on August 13, 2023. This is a couple of weeks from now. Moreover three to four contestants from the show will head to Bigg Boss 17. Abhishek Malhan has said that he would love to do Bigg Boss 17 if he becomes the winner of Bigg Boss OTT 2. Manisha Rani also looks eager and ready for the same. Bigg Boss OTT 2 got bigger as Salman Khan stepped in as the host. This time we also have Pooja Bhatt as the contestant. It is being rumoured on social media that she will leave in a few days as she has come in with a predetermined contract. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2: Salman Khan show gets another extension? Here's what we know

We have seen a few controversies with the main ones around Jad Hadid. He showed his bare backside to Bebika Dhurve in an altercation. The handsome Lebanese model also kissed Akanksha Puri inside the house. Morever, we saw a lot of fights between Manisha Rani and Bebika Dhurve. The former also apologised for abusing her parents once. Aashika Bhatia's mother has commented on how Elvish Yadav keeps on talking about the clothes worn by her daughter on the show. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2 Poll: Is Jiya Shankar really interested in Abhishek Malhan or is it simply for the game? Results are shocking

Bigg Boss OTT 2 has got good traction on Twitter because of the two YouTubers. We might see Manisha Rani and Abhishek Malhan as a couple in the coming days.