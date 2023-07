Bigg Boss OTT 2: Salman Khan recently was massively criticised for holding a cigarette in his hand while he was hosting the show. When it went on air, the netizens couldn’t believe if it was happening for real, and now an insider reveals that Salman Khan’s team is mighty upset with the blunder that the edit team has made and has given everyone a strict diktat to be careful henceforth. Salman Khan has been working in the industry for decades now, and the man has a very clean personality when it comes to smoking or drinking. He has always been careful about his whereabouts, as he is aware of his millions of followers and doesn’t want his fans to have any negative impact because of him. Also Read - When a drunk Salman Khan gave Aamir Khan his lucky bracelet for good luck amid his low phase

Yesterday the editor mistakenly included a shot of Salman Khan holding a cigarette in his hand while interacting with contestants ?. Bechare ka job toh gaya ab. Fired! #BiggBossOTT2 #BiggBoss_Tak pic.twitter.com/50oQGVfKNL — #BiggBoss_Tak? (@BiggBoss_Tak) July 9, 2023

An insider further adds," Salman's team were themselves extremely surprised to see his pictures going viral on the internet where he is seen holding a cigarette, and they didn't really expect this as the superstar has always been careful about his image". Salman Khan, who is hosting the show on OTT for Bigg Boss OTT season 2, once spoke about the adult and abusive content on OTT platforms and how it is badly affecting the youth. And he even mentioned that one should be careful when watching and producing content on OTT. Talking about his personal life, the superstar knows what is best for him like any other adult, concluded an insider.

Salman Khan, who has been a superstar host for Bigg Boss over the years, will be seen next in Tiger 3 along with Katrina Kaif. The actor will soon star in Pathaan vs. Tiger along with buddy Shah Rukh Khan, who is right now receiving all the love for becoming Jawan.