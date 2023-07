Bigg Boss OTT 2 is doing quite well on Jio Cinema. Salman Khan has come as the host of the current season. The superstar was not there to host the Weekend Ka Vaar that just happened. Many wondered what exactly happened. Krushna Abhishek stepped in for him as the host. Post this, rumour mills went berserk. People started saying that Salman Khan has decided to step down as the host of Bigg Boss OTT 2 and might not do the TV version too. It seems he is furious with the creative team that goofed up with his smoking pic. The superstar was apparently smoking when he spoke to the contestants on last Weekend Ka Vaar. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2: Abhishek Malhan, Elvish Yadav and Manisha Rani rule Twitter Trends for THESE reasons

The editing team forgot to remove the part, and a clip of him with a cigarette in his hand went viral. Salman Khan fans were also upset with the channel. It was said that he had quit smoking some years back due to health issues. But reports of him quitting are absolutely false. The Khabri has reassured fans that he will be back soon. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2 Highlights: Manisha Rani is the new captain of the house

Rumours that #SalmanKhan has quit #BiggBossOTT are not true#SalmanKhan is still the host and will continue hosting the show. — BiggBoss Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) July 17, 2023

Fans can relax as Salman Khan is not going anywhere. Bigg Boss OTT 2 is trending every evening mainly because of the two YouTubers who have come in this season. Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra Insaan and Elvish Yadav are driving the numbers for the show. Others like Manisha Rani have also chipped in well. Bigg Boss OTT 2 has got over a billion points for Jio Cinema. Salman Khan is very busy with Tiger 3 along with the show. He wrapped up a very high-octane shoot with Shah Rukh Khan for the film. SRK is making a cameo as Pathaan in Tiger 3. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2: Avinash Sachdev fumes after Elvish Yadav calls him Bewakoof Ka Baccha [Watch Video]