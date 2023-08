Bigg Boss OTT 2: There is a strong buzz that Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone will be making a grand entry in Salman Khan's show, and fans are enthralled with this news. Bigg Boss Khabri has reported that King Khan might make an appearance on the Tiger 3 star show Bigg Boss along with Deepika Padukone, who will be Sen, doing an extended cameo on the film. Shah Rukh has stopped promoting his films across the world and has chosen only his social media to promote and interact about his films and more, and he is doing the same with Jawan, but it is now claimed that the superstar has gone a bit easy on him and has now decided to go on the Bigg Boss OTT 2 platform and promote Jawan. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2: Manisha Rani, Tony Kakkar sizzle on the stage; fans bowled over by the singer's 'princess treatment' of the lady, trend 'Tonisha' [Read Tweets]

Jawan is one of the most awaited films of the superstar, and fans have several reasons to watch this film, and one of them is that he is going to work with South Indian superstar Nayanthara for the first time ever, and the glimpse of their chemistry is already making the fans restless. It is claimed that Atlee's directorial debut will cross and break all the box office records of Pathaan, which is till now the highest grossing Hindi film of this year.

Also, after witnessing their camaraderie in Pathaan, fans cannot wait to see Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan share the stage. It is going to be one grand affair, and it is claimed that SRK will be coming during the finale to help Salman announce the winner of the house. Right now there are five top contestants in the house, and reportedly the deserving winner is Elvish Yadav, but Bigg Boss is unpredictable, and MC Stan's win in season 16 is proof.