Bigg Boss OTT 2 is buzzing hot and how! Two people have entered the Salman Khan-hosted web show, Elvish Yadav and Aashika Bhatia. Elvish has become the talk of the town on social media as he is riling up the contestants inside the house. And within a day, he managed to get on the nerves of some of the contestants. He has been very upfront with his opinions inside the house and it did not go down well with most of them. Elvish has had a spat with Avinash Sachdev, Jiya Shankar and Falaq Naaz till now. And today, Elvish's fans are calling out Jiya for her act. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2 Nominations: Newbies Elvish Yadav, Aashika Bhatia join Avinash Sachdev and others in danger zone [VIEW COMPLETE LIST]

Jiya Shankar trends on social media

Jiya Shankar entered the house of Bigg Boss OTT 2 on day 1, however, Elvish Yadav is fairly new. But there has been a talk about Elvish having watched the show outside and having a strategy of his own. Elvish did not mince his words when he called Jiya fake. And today, it so happened that Jiya Shankar, as per the online trends, age Elvish water mixed with handwash to drink. Elvish did not realise it and took a sip. A video of Jiya claiming that someone must not have washed the glass properly and not feeling bad about her act is going viral. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2: Top 10 most badly behaved contestants on the show

Elvish Yadav loses his cool on Jiya Shankar

Elvish Yadav seems very angry at Jiya but he holds his tongue. He tells her that in his native, it is a big thing to give someone water to drink. He brings Jiya's home in the matter saying that at her home people would be giving anything to anyone but at his home, it is not like this. Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra Insaan also intervenes in the matter and tries to make Jiya Shankar realise her folly. But to no avail. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2: Salman Khan to quit the show due to LEAKED smoking pic? This is what we know

Watch the video of Jiya Shankar and Elvish Yadav here:

Netizens lose their cool on Jiya Shankar, trend 'Shame on Jiya'

Netizens are extremely furious with Jiya Shankar for this gesture. They are calling her toxic and slow poison and some said that Abhishek should stay away from her now. People are pointing out how Jiya is being arrogant and has no remorse for how fatal the dishwashing soap can be. Check out the tweets here:

Meanwhile, Elvish Yadav, Aashika Bhatia, Jad Hadid, Jiya Shankar, Falaq Naaz and Avinash Sachdev are nominated for eliminations this week.