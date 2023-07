Bigg Boss OTT 2: Elvish Yadav has become a hero in the show, all thanks to Jiya Shankar's surf water fiasco. The actress was seen giving Elvish handwash soap water to drink after he asked her to get some water. Salman Kahn in Weekend Ka Vaar lashed out at Jiya for doing this and said that this looks bad on her and no one else. And after learning about Jiya giving him surf water, Elvish Yadav roasted the actress and called her snake and ugly-looking woman. Indeed, this fight will be remembered in the history of Big Boss. And now another person has strongly reacted to Jiya Shankar's deeds against Elvish, and he is Shiv Thakare. Bigg Boss 15 star Shiv Thakare was seen strongly reacting to Jiya giving Elvish soap water after he was questioned about the same. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2: Elvish Yadav roasts Jiya Shankar; calls her ‘snake’ after Salman Khan lashes out at the actress for giving him surf water

Shiv Thakare called Bigg Boss his bread and butter and mentioned that he doesn't know the entire scene, but if Jiya has done it, then it is completely wrong, and one shouldn't forget humility over playing a game. Shiv is being lauded for his wise words. Right now Shiv, is a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, and he is winning hearts with his daredevil performance in the show.

Talking about Bigg Boss OTT 2, the show has become extremely interesting ever since Elvish Yadav made a wild card entry in the show. In the show, you can see Elvish and Manisha Rani getting close with each other, and the man is confused about his feelings for her. Abhishek and Jiya Shankar are also seen having some feelings for each other, but it will be interesting to see if the friendship between Abhishek and Elvish will be intact after his closeness with Jiya Shankar, as the actress is Elvish's number one enemy in the house right now.