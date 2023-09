Bigg Boss OTT 2 was a hit show. The show ended on August 14 and it is still the talk of the town. Elvish Yadav won the show and he created history by being the first wild card to win the show. Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra Insaan emerged as the first runner-up of the show. Manisha Rani is the second runner-up of the show. Bebika Dhurve and Pooja Bhatt secured the fourth and fifth position respectively. The show is still fresh in minds. Also Read - Shafaq Naaz confirms she was in a relationship with Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame Avinash Sachdev; slams him for lying

Jiya Shankar and Abhishek Malhan became one of the most loved duos of the season. They are fondly known as #AbhiYa by their fans. After the show ended, Twitter was filled with #AbhiYa stories. Abhishek was admitted to the hospital and Jiya went to meet him.

#AbhiYa was trending the whole day on Twitter. Recently, Abhishek and Jiya were spotted together while she were shooting for their music video. Jiya and Abhishek have been meeting each other since they started shooting and are spending time together. They have even brought gifts for each other.

Jiya Shankar makes home made food

Jiya Shankar brought home made ladoos for Abhishek Malhan. She also gave him a panda. For the unversed, Abhishek calls his fans panda. Abhishek also gave her a box of chocolates.

Abhishek's prank on Jiya

However, what grabbed everyone’s attention was Abhishek Malhan’s funny prank on Jiya. In the video, Abhishek spoke about Jiya Shankar’s mother’s statement about him. Jiya’s mother had said she wants Abhishek to become their family now.

Abhishek said that he does not know what she was speaking about. Jiya told him that her mother thinks of him as her son and they both are just friend.

Abhishek then took out a Rakhi and told Jiya that this is how he can be family now. Talking about Bigg Boss 17, the show is reportedly started from October 20. It will be a single vs couples themes.