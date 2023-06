As per a recent report, the vivacious and glamorous Bollywood diva is set to be seen on Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 Commenting on her appearance, Sunny Leone shared, "Coming on Bigg Boss OTT will be like a homecoming." for me. There are so many memories that come rushing back, as this was one of the turning points in my career. I have been closely following the show and am all charged up to take it to the next level. So, wait and watch. "Everyone, this season will be even more sunny!" The actress who started her journey in Bollywood with her entry in Bigg Boss Season 5 back in 2011 has fascinated the audience with her acting and dance moves. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2: Meet Puneet Superstar who is already declared 'Public Winner'; here’s why people are crazy for him

Back on this season of Bigg Boss OTT to exude with her charm and brilliance, Sunny has already got the fans excited and eager. But the guessing game continues as viewers speculate if Sunny Leone is entering as the 13th surprise. contestant? Or will she be a co-host alongside superstar ?