Bigg Boss OTT 2: it's just 4 days left for the finale and there is a strong speculation that Elvish Yadav might be the winner as there is a huge support for him and there are lots of celebrities also who are rooting for him, from Alia Bhatt to Raftaar to Mahira Sharma, who are in love with the boy and like the way system chal raha hai. But in the latest voting done by Bigg Boss Khabri, the results are shocking, and it's claimed that Abhishek Malhan, aka Fukra Insaan, will be the winner, and he is the one who became the first contestant to enter the finale, defeating Pooja Bhatt. As per the voting result in Bigg Boss Khabri, these are the top three contestants who will make it to the finale, and they are Abhishek Malhan, Manisha Rani, and Elvish Yadav.

In the recent weekend ka vaar, Salman Khan lashed out at Fukra Insaan for his overconfidence and even revealed it to Elvish that he doesn't want a wild card entrant to win, and the viewers slammed Salman Khan for trying to break the friendship between them. However, this week we saw a tad bit of difference between them, where Abhishek blames Elvish for his bad PR and claims that his people are spreading negativity against him. Meanwhile, Manisha Rani continues to be friends with both boys. Now it will be interesting to see if these three will be the top three contestants or if the game will change.