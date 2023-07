Bigg Boss OTT 2 has got everyone talking. The game has become very interesting as all the contestants have dived deep into the vibe. From Abhishek Malhan to Pooja Bhatt - all the contestants are playing their game very well. Given that it is the OTT version of Bigg Boss, the show was supposed to be for six weeks and not for months. However, now the show has got an extension. Bigg Boss OTT 2 has allegedly received an extension of two weeks. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2: Do you feel that Cyrus Broacha should be eliminated from Salman Khan's show? Vote Now

In yesterday's Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan, the host announced that the show has been extended by two weeks. All the contestants went in a state of shock knowing the same. Now, there is a lot of buzz on social media, as it is being rumoured that three new wildcard contestants will enter the show soon. There are a lot of names doing the rounds of social media and fans are wondering who these three wild card contestants are going to be. Twitter page BiggBoss_Tak shared that Puneet Superstar is going to enter the show again. He got eliminated within 24 hours of the show because of his antics. Further, names of Palak Purswani, Shafaq Naaz and others are also being rumoured to enter the show. The name of Devoleena Bhattacharjee has also been added to the list. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2 Weekend Ka Vaar Highlights: Avinash Sachdev confesses his feelings to Falaq Naaz

Check out the tweets below:

? BREAKING! Bigg Boss OTT 2 extended by 2 weeks Salman Khan announced that viewers are loving the show, recorded 400 crores minutes watch in first 2 weeks. Are you happy?

Retweet If Yes!

Like - No! — #BiggBoss_Tak? (@BiggBoss_Tak) July 8, 2023

BRING BACK LORD PUNEET SUPERSTAR @JioCinema — #BiggBoss_Tak? (@BiggBoss_Tak) July 8, 2023

Well, with wild card entries come new twists and turns. Abdu Rozik entered Bigg Boss OTT 2 house for a short while though. His stay in the house did not bring much twist though as housemates were too busy fighting and yelling. Over the Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan slammed the contestants for playing diplomatically and not being active. It remains to be seen what kind of twists these wild card contestants will bring. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2: Abdu Rozik reacts on Jad Hadid being bullied by Pooja Bhatt and Bebika Dhurve [Watch Video]