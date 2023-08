Bigg Boss OTT 2’s grand finale is happening on August 14. Currently, Abhishek Malhan, Pooja Bhatt, Bebika Dhurve, Jiya Shankar, Elvish Yadav and Manisha Rani are inside the house. They are doing their best to attract the audience in this finale week. Yesterday, Avinash Sachdev and Jad Hadid got eliminated from the show. It was a double eviction yesterday. Today, to make the game even more interesting, Bigg Boss OTT season 1 contestant Urfi Javed entered the show as a guest. She entered the show with an interesting task. It is being reported that she will be designing some outfits for the finalists of the show. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2: Urfi Javed to enter the show, will give an interesting twist to the finale?

Urfi calls Jiya 'thali ka baigan'

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress spoke to the contestants and gave her opinions on everyone. She entered the house like a storm, taking direct shots at the much talked about romance between Abhishek and Jiya. With her signature candidness, she branded their relationship as "fake" and referred to Jiya as "thali ka baingan," suggesting that Jiya had shifted her loyalties for the sake of a manufactured love angle.

She also said that the Bigg Boss house is inspired by her as it is made of recycled products. She shared, "Bigg Boss got inspired by me, I guess! That's why the theme of recycling is here – just like how I create my stunning outfits."

Urfi Javed in first season of Bigg Boss OTT

Urfi was a part of Bigg Boss OTT earlier. She was connected with Zeeshan Khan in the show. However, she had an ugly fight with him and was later evicted due to low votes.

The first season of Bigg Boss OTT 2 was won by Divya Agarwal. Nishant Bhat emerged as the first runner-up of the show. Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehajpal, Riddhima Pandit, Neha Bhasin and others were a part of the show as well. Karan Johar hosted the first season of Bigg Boss OTT.