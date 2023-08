The OTT version of the controversial show Bigg Boss has gained as much popularity as the TV show. Bigg Boss OTT 2 has got everyone's attention. The show that began in June is now inching close to its finale. Bigg Boss OTT 2 got an extension of two weeks as fans showed massive interest. Now, Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra Insaan has become the first finalist of the show. Other contestants like Pooja Bhatt, Manisha Rani, Bebika Dhurve and other contestants are now in the race to make it to the finale. But who is Urfi Javed's favourite contestant? Also Read - Bigg BossOTT 2: Did Archana Gautam take a dig at Elvish Yadav, Abhishek Malhan for millions of followers? recalls shocking incident

Who does Urfi Javed find in top 3 of Bigg Boss OTT 2?

Twitter handle that goes by the name Bigg Boss Khabri has shared a video of Urfi Javed in which she is talking about her favourite contestants. Her top three pics are Manisha Rani, Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra Insaan and Bebika Dhurve. She called Manisha Rani really outspoken and says she finds her very pure. She then shared her two cents on Abhishek Malhan giving it back to somebody as big as Pooja Bhatt. The third she chose the 'unpopular choice' Bebika Dhurve. She said she is the only one who took stand and kept her thoughts in front of everyone. Surprisingly, Elvish Yadav is not on her list.

In the video, Urfi Javed also expressed that she wants Jiya Shankar to get eliminated this week. She that she generally does not like her and even called her 'pure evil'. Bigg Boss OTT 2 finale episode will take place on August 14. While Fukra Insaan is already in the finale, let's see who joins him!

Urfi Javed's video:

Urfi Javed was a part of Bigg Boss OTT season one. Unfortunately her stay in the house wasn't very long. But she rose to popularity immediately after the show as people got to know about her quirky fashion sense. Urfi Javed is known for her out-of-the-box style that has impressed quite a lot of people including Masaba Gupta, Ranveer Singh and more. For more entertainment news, stay tuned.