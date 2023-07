Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestants are now known to all. They are trending on social media almost every day. Within two months, the contestants have managed to get enough name, fame and popularity. In fact, not just the aam janta, even celebrities are closely watching the show. One of them is Urfi Javed. She was a part of Bigg Boss OTT season one and she got eliminated within a few days. She is closely watching Bigg Boss OTT 2 and also sharing her views on what's happening inside the house. In her latest post, she slammed Manisha Rani. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2: Urfi Javed calls Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra Insaan a liar; here's why

Urfi Javed slams Manisha Rani

Abdu Rozik who was a part of Bigg Boss 16 entered Bigg Boss OTT 2 as a guest. He remained in the house only for two days and marked his exit. But before leaving, he was given a task. He had to make a video of 2 mins along with four nominated contestants of the show. He chose Avinash Sachdev, Manisha Rani, Jad Hadid and Jiya Shankar. As Abdu made videos, it seems Urfi Javed did not like Manisha Rani's segment. The two of them danced in the bathtub and Manisha Rani was seen kissing Abdu Rozik. Urfi called out Manisha Rani and questioned why was she forcibly kissing him and that he is not a kid. Sharing the screengrab of the scene, she wrote, "This was so uncomfortable to watch. Why was she forcibly kissing him? He's not a kid. Boundaries people." While Abdu Rozik happily created videos with all, post the segment with Manisha Rani, he said that he got very tired and jokingly said that he should have chosen someone else apart from her. Also Read - Urfi Javed and Disha Patani bring in the hotness quotient at Grazia Millennial Awards; netizens have drastic reactions [Watch]

Kisses have ruled Bigg Boss OTT 2. Earlier, Jad Hadid and Akanksha Puri's kiss created a lot of sensation. It was a part of dare and they engaged in a steamy lip lock for 30 seconds. Salman Khan was not happy with it as well as the audience. Over the Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan took the class of those who gave the dare and those who completed the challenge. Will Salman Khan confront Manisha Rani too? Let's wait and watch.