Bigg Boss OTT 2 will soon get its winner. The finale is happening on August 14. The contestants are doing their best to win the hearts of the audience. Yesterday, Avinash Sachdev and Jad Hadid got eliminated from the show. Jiya Shankar, Elvish Yadav, Abhishek Malhan, Manisha Rani, Pooja Bhatt and Bebika Dhurve are still a part of the show. The last week of the show has begun. And to make the show more interesting, Bigg Boss OTT season 1's Urfi Javed is entering the show. Pictures of Urfi have gone viral where she is seen wearing a bralette top and thigh high slit black skirt.

As Urfi entered the house, she loved the theme of the house. For the unversed, the house is designed with recycled items. She shared, "Bigg Boss got inspired by me, I guess! That's why the theme of recycling is here – just like how I create my stunning outfits."

Urfi to design outfits for Bigg Boss OTT 2

As Uorfi prepares to design the finale outfits for her fellow housemates, anticipation grows about the eccentric and glamorous looks that will grace the Bigg Boss OTT 2 stage. Before entering the house, Urfi spoke to the paparazzi, and she is supporting Manisha Rani and Abhishek Malhan.

She also said that she is rooting for Elvish Yadav. She called Pooja Bhatt sweet when paparazzi asked her. Yesterday, Mahira Sharma, Neha Kakkar, Raftaar and others entered the show to entertain the audience and the contestants. We also saw Salman Khan bashing Abhishek Malhan for his over confidence in the game.

Last season, Karan Johar was the host of the show and Divya Agarwal won the show. Post Bigg Boss OTT 2, Bigg Boss 17 will begin. The show will begin from next month I.e September. Just like last season, a few of the Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestants will enter Bigg Boss 17.