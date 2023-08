Elvish Yadav has written history in the world of reality TV shows by winning Bigg Boss OTT 2, despite being a wildcard contestant. Just a couple of hours ago, Elvish Yadav was announced as the winner of Bigg Boss OTT 2 by Salman Khan. BollywoodLife team member Sanskruti Nemane is on the field and she got a chance to talk to the winner for a couple of minutes. Sanskruti on behalf of BollywoodLife asked him if he was ever irritated by Manisha Rani, his friend who would constantly flirt with him inside the house of Bigg Boss OTT 2. Here's what the winner has to say... Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2: Elvish Yadav supporters chant 'systum' as Abhishek Malhan leaves for the hospital; Fukra Insaan fans furious [View Tweets]

Elvish Yadav reacts to whether he was ever irritated by Manisha Rani's flirtatious behaviour

We have seen ever since Elvish Yadav entered the house of Salman Khan-hosted reality TV show, Manisha Rani becoming friends and flirting with him. She continued flirting with Elvish till the end. Her taunts were also kind of flirtatious. Until recently, a lot of people voiced that Manisha Rani was overdoing it by flirting with Elvish who has been maintaining his cool. When asked Elvish if Manisha's constant flirting irritated him, he tells BollywoodLife, "Nahi mai irritate kafi cheezo se nahi hua but kuch cheezo se hua jo physical wali thi. Maine unko samjhaya ki ek dayra banake rakte. (No, I was not irritated by a lot of things that Manisha Rani did on the show. However, her being physical was a little off. I tried to make her understand to maintain a distance)."

Elvish Yadav and Manisha Rani's bond

At first, Elvish Yadav would play along with Manisha Rani's antics of flirting on the show. However, after a while, when Manisha started talking about the chumma and hugging and all, Elvish started maintaining his distance. He talked to Manisha about the same and tried to make her understand. He revealed that he has someone outside the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house. However, Manisha in her jest said that his girlfriend would run away with a milkman and that Elvish would come running towards her. Elvish was hurt by her comments and started maintaining his distance from her after that. Abhishek Malhan, Bebika Dhurve, Urfi Javed and others tried to make Manisha understand but she said that she was just doing it for fun. Manisha Rani was hurt by Elvish's behaviour, however, she still went to him to sort things out and also gave him Kheer, to maintain their friendship.