Abhishek Malhan and Avinash Sachdev have a face off. He says that Malhan is not very hygienic. He says he tends to body-shame Bebika Dhurve. The two talk freely about one another. Malhan says that Sachdev is very diplomatic. He says Jad Hadid is close to Sachdev but he does not let him express freely. Malhan says that Avinash is indeed aggressive and the girls have complained about it. He talks about Falaq Naaz and him. Jiya Shankar says she does agree with Abhishek Malhan. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2: Did Salman Khan smoke a cigarette while interacting with the contestants? Netizens ask, 'Is this for real'

There is a caller from Kolkata. She asks Jiya Shankar that she ditched Avinash and Falaq after Palak Purswani came. But after the exit of Palak, she is back with AviLak. Jiya says she is making mistakes and will learn more. Jad Hadid says he would like to take up captaincy to show he has leadership and management quality. In the BB Verse, Abhishek Malhan is named as worst captain and it is said that he cannot be a captain any more. He tells Pooja Bhatt that her opinion is wrong that he wants to be captain to escape nomination. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2 Weekend Ka Vaar Promo: Avinash Sachdev-Abhishek Malhaan FIGHT in front of Salman Khan; latter calls Fukra Insaan 'over smart' [WATCH]

Terence Lewis comes as a guest. Falaq Naaz and Jad Hadid perform on Gopalla, Abhishek Malhan-Bebika Dhurve do a dance on Shandaar's song Gulabo while Jiya Shankar-Avinash dance on Dil Hai Ke Maanta Hai. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2: While Cyrus Broacha begs to leave, these contestants managed to get voluntary exit from Salman Khan show

Salman Khan says Bebika Dhurve, Avinash Sachdev and Falaq Naaz are in bottom three. He says that Cyrus Broacha is getting good number of votes. He takes the name of Bebika Dhurve but she is declared safe. Jad Hadid tells Bebika not to be stressed by the negativity on the show. Krushna Abhishek comes in the avatar of Jackie Shroff. Pooja Bhatt and he deliver some great entertainment.

In the show contestants are told to guess who could have said such statements about them. Jiya Shankar is in tears after she reads that people have passed cheap comments on Jad Hadid and her. Manisha Rani hears that comment that she tried to kiss Abdu Rozik on the lips. She said she is not desperate to kiss the singer.

Jiya Shankar tells Jad that the comment was in very cheap taste. She goes around asking who said that. She has guessed the name of Bebika Dhurve and she feels upset about it. She says I will pass such negative comment. Sachdev tells Shankar that how come she doubted him. He says when did she hear him abuse. Malhan says he does not remember the conversation.

Jiya and Avinash have a fight. She says she never said that she wants to break up from him.