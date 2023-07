Avinash Sachdev tells Falaq Naaz that he likes her. He says I had to say it before I leave. She says that she has nothing on her mind. Abhishek Malhan, Avinash Sachdev and Cyrus Broacha discuss Jad Hadid. He says that if they saw improvement in Jad they would not complain. Bebika Dhurve says that people accuse her falsely on the show. Pooja Bhatt says she is a lone wolf. Malhan tries to mend relations with Jad Hadid and Avinash Sachdev. Salman Khan has come. He has decided to call out fencesitters. Manisha and Cyrus nominate one another as fencesitters. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2: Abdu Rozik reacts on Jad Hadid being bullied by Pooja Bhatt and Bebika Dhurve [Watch Video]

Jad tells Pooja that he did not make spitting gesture at Bebika Dhurve. Pooja Bhatt and Jad have a long chat. She says you saw me like a mother figure. Pooja tells Jad that he looked foolish in the nomination task. He agrees. Avinash and Bebika have a huge fight. Manisha says she is always opinionated. Salman Khan tells Avinash Sachdev that he is a real fence sitter of the show. He says he has no work on the show. Salman Khan says Avinash has done nothing on the show. He asks Jad how much did he apologize. He also teases Bebika Dhurve.

Salman Khan slams Falaq Naaz for being inactive in the task. He tells her that she disrupted the task. He tells Falaq that she told Avinash to stay put whatever happens. Shafaq Naaz comes and says no contestant has passion to do the show. She says that Falaq talks less at home but she is a very opinionated person. Falaq starts crying. Salman says the wrong Naaz sister has come to the house. Bigg Boss scolds Cyrus Broacha. It seems he was trying to give coded messages on camera. He said it was about contracts.

Kunal Vijaykar comes for Cyrus Broacha. He tells his BFF to manage inside. Cyrus says he is totally drained out. He says he is completely without sleep. Cyrus says he is physically and mentally unfit. He says he has just slept for three hours a day.

Salman Khan tells Cyrus that he cannot disrespect the show. He says he has full medical support. He tells him about the penalty on the contract. Salman Khan says he has to fulfill the clause.